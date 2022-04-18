Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

RUSSIA, April 18 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin talked by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko discussed current tasks of expanding Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation amid the economic sanctions imposed by unfriendly states. They focused on the implementation of joint projects in energy, industry, transport infrastructure, and other areas.

Also, the heads of government of Russia and Belarus addressed the progress of integration in the Union State and spoke in favour of building up cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union.