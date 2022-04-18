RUSSIA, April 18 - Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin talked by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of
Belarus Roman Golovchenko.
Mikhail
Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko discussed current tasks of expanding
Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation amid the economic sanctions
imposed by unfriendly states. They focused on the implementation of joint
projects in energy, industry, transport infrastructure, and other areas.
Also, the heads
of government of Russia and Belarus addressed the progress of integration in the
Union State and spoke in favour of building up cooperation in the Eurasian
Economic Union.
You just read:
Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.