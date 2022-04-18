Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,541 in the last 365 days.

Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

RUSSIA, April 18 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin talked by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.

Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko discussed current tasks of expanding Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation amid the economic sanctions imposed by unfriendly states. They focused on the implementation of joint projects in energy, industry, transport infrastructure, and other areas.

Also, the heads of government of Russia and Belarus addressed the progress of integration in the Union State and spoke in favour of building up cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union.

You just read:

Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.