HELP HEAL VETERANS REACHES ONE MILLION POUNDS OF RECYCLED MATERIALS

A veteran engages in craft therapy using materials donated from Southwest Airlines and The Elks.

The Veterans Service Organization Recommits to Another Year of Sustainability Efforts

Through upcycling, we are responsibly utilizing donated materials that would have gone to landfills to serve veterans who need our support.” — Joe McClain, retired Navy captain and CEO of Help Heal Veterans

WINCHESTER, CALIF., UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Earth Day, Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), a nonprofit dedicated to serving veterans and active-duty military by supplying them with therapeutic craft kits, announces they reached a milestone in sustainability efforts: repurposing and recycling one million pounds of material.

For 50 years, Heal Vets has repurposed unused leather, cloth, and other materials to create therapeutic craft kits that are sent to veterans and active-duty military around the world to help with long-term support and recovery for those impacted by wounds of war – delivering thousands of kits to veterans and active-duty military each month.

“While helping Vets heal from the invisible wounds of war is our primary mission, Help Heal Veterans is strongly dedicated to sustainability efforts that have a positive impact on the environment. Through upcycling, we are responsibly utilizing donated materials that would have gone to landfills to serve veterans who need our support, said Joe McClain, retired Navy captain and CEO of Heal Vets.

Heal Vets partners have donated, and Heal Vets has repurposed:

• 335,000 pounds of leather from airplane seats from Southwest Airlines, Arise Foundation, Duncan Aviation,

• 1,013,222 square feet of tanned deer skins from The Elks,

• 469,500 pounds of upholstery from La-Z-Boy,

• 112,416 pounds of cabinets from American Woodmark, and

• 40,000 pounds of automobile seats from Magna.

“At La-Z-Boy Incorporated, we are delighted to partner with Help Heal Veterans year after year to support our nation’s veterans and active-duty military as they go through their healing process. Working together to eliminate waste and help the men and women who have served our country is in concert with our Commitment to Enhancing Furniture’s Environmental Culture,” said Susan Vanisacker, Director of Community Relations and the La-Z-Boy Foundation.

Heal Vets has worked with partner organizations to produce 1,171,710 therapeutic craft kits to aid veterans and active-duty military rehabilitation.

To learn more about Help Heal Veterans sustainability efforts, click here.

###

About Help Heal Veterans

A nonprofit organization founded during the Vietnam War supplies free therapeutic kits to injured servicemen and women and U.S. veterans. The therapy kits often become a part of the patient's treatment plan, providing a creative outlet for stress and boredom and a way to rebuild confidence and self-esteem. Help Heal Veterans has distributed more than 29 million kits since 1971 from hundreds of craft categories.

Help Heal Veterans: Over 1 Million Pounds of Materials Repurposed!