Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Encourages License and ID Holders to become Organ and Tissue Donors 

Boston — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is encouraging individuals to register to become organ and tissue donors as part of National Donate Life Month, which is currently taking place through April 30, 2022. Individuals who currently have a Massachusetts driver’s license or identification card or are planning to secure one of these credentials can conveniently sign up to be donors at no cost online at Mass.Gov/RMV at Register as an organ donor at the RMV. Currently, there are 2,791,788 individuals who have active credentials with organ and tissue donor designations. “The RMV is pleased to help raise awareness for National Donate Life Month by encouraging customers who currently have or are applying for learner’s permits, driver’s licenses or MA IDs to enroll to become organ and tissue donors,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “These free enrollments, which are largely submitted through nationwide Department of Motor Vehicles, will help save the lives of thousands of individuals currently waiting for organ and tissue transplants.” According to New England Donor Services, over 106,000 people across the country are waiting for a transplant with another person being added to the national wait list every 12 minutes. In addition, as of 2021, according to Donate Life, over 169 million people in the United States are registered as donors, but even then only three in 1,000 people who die can donate afterwards. With more customers enrolling as donors, those on the transplant list are more likely to live, and live enhanced lives. Individuals can register as an organ donor at any time with the RMV. Many people become organ donors when they apply for or renew their Massachusetts driver's license or ID. Registering as a donor is as simple as checking “yes” on license and identification applications. To sign up and become a donor for free, go to the RMV website at Register as an organ donor at the RMV | Mass.gov. Customers who register as an organ donor when they apply for or renew their driver's license or ID card will have a heart symbol added to their credential to show that they are an organ donor. If customers enroll at another time, they can order a replacement driver's license or ID card if they want a license/ID with a heart symbol. However, they do not need to obtain a new card as they will be registered with the Donor Registry. Organ donors must reconfirm they wish to be a donor each time they renew their Massachusetts driver's license or ID card.

When individuals register as an organ and tissue donor, they will be entered into the Massachusetts Donor Registry. Though registration is legal consent for donation, it is recommended that individuals discuss their wishes with family and friends.

Massachusetts residents can also register at New England Donor Services at NEDS.org. For more information on registration and donation, visit the frequently asked questions page located at https://neds.org/organ-donation/.

