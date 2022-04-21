TOZZ x Kıvılcım Music Collabs for the New Pop-Up Store and Experience Center
TOZZ expands their sales network with the new Pop-Up store and experience center at Kıvılcım Music Store, Taksim where Pipegun #1 to be displayed.
It is a great place to experience Pipegun #1, surrounded with all that custom made limited edition instruments while actually listening to them.”ISTANBUL, BEYOGLU, TüRKIYE, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOZZ Bike, Istanbul based offbeat e-mobility and lifestyle products and services start-up, announced their collaboration with Kıvılcım Music, Istanbul based custom-built instruments shop, for Pipegun #1’s new pop-up store and experience center.

TOZZ expands their sales network with the new pop-up store and experience center at Kıvılcım Music Store, Taksim. Kıvılcım Pop-Up Store will create opportunity for the both communities to discover Pipegun #1 as an alternative location for the ongoing urban test-ride events.
“We are excited to see Kıvılcım Music as the new TOZZ Pop-Up Store and Experience Center. It is a great place to experience Pipegun #1, surrounded with all that custom made limited edition instruments while actually listening to them. Kıvılcım’s passion for custom built, unique and premium guitars and instruments is an example of our common values.” says Burak Kazar, co-founder of TOZZ.
The first collection of Pipegun #1 will be produced with a limited amount of 20 units and all PG1s to be marked and certified uniquely by TOZZ. The 7th product of the series, PG1 SN 07/20 is displayed in the store. Detailed information could be gathered in the store and SN 07/20 or the next available product could be purchased. Subscription for the upcoming test-ride events is also possible at the store besides the online channels.
“Test ride is a great way to experience Pipegun #1. When the location is Istiklal Street and historical neighborhoods of Beyoglu, that makes it a once in a lifetime experience. Kıvılcım will be a great location for these organizations. We’ll keep expanding our prestigious sales network and test rides will continue.” Says Emre Kuvvetli, designer and co-founder of TOZZ.
Pipegun #1 with the serial number 07/20 will be available in Kıvılcım Music Store in Taksim/Istanbul until 10th of May 2022.
Purchase price of Original Pipegun #1 is USD 2600.
About TOZZ
TOZZ is an Istanbul based start-up that designs and produces offbeat e-mobility and lifestyle products, founded in 2021. The first product of the company, Pipegun #1 BMX and Skateboard inspired electric kick-bike, made its debut at Design Week Turkey. Pipegun #1 will be produced with limited quantity of 20 units.
The vision of TOZZ is to offer “the cool alternative” to the ones who believe “dirt is glitter!”
About Kıvılcım Müzik
Kıvılcım Music started instrument production in 1981. After following years the company grew with both production and sales of instruments. Currently the company is famous with their great portfolio of limited edition custom built guitars, effect pedals and other instruments. Different Nik Huber models, Fender Custom Shop Masterbuilt Series including Kraken Edition and many different Suhr electric guitar models can be considered as a sneak peek to their collection.
