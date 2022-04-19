Whitten Architects Celebrates 36 Years with Leadership Expansion
Acclaimed residential firm appoints two Associates, shapes future of practicePORTLAND, MAINE, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitten Architects, an award-winning residential architectural firm in Maine, celebrates a 35-plus year history with an expansion of its leadership team. Two associates will join founder and principal Rob Whitten and principal Russ Tyson on the leadership team, Associate Tom Lane, who has been a member of the Whitten team since 2017, as well as Associate Will Fellis, who has been with the firm since 2012.
Members of the design team look to Lane and Fellis for input and support. The Associates will work directly with Whitten and Tyson on the formation and stewardship of project teams, and clients will benefit from expanded internal collaboration and peer review. The Associate position formally recognizes their value to the team and empowers their ability to further contribute to and shape the studio’s culture.
“We have added talent and diversity to our team and continue to learn from well-considered Maine forms and beautiful landscapes as we explore new low-maintenance and high-performance materials,” said Whitten. “Will Fellis and Tom Lane bring their experience and talent to the future of Whitten Architects.”
Fellis received his Bachelor of Architecture from Syracuse University School of Architecture. He has interned at architecture and engineering firms in Maine including WBRC Architects & Engineers and Roc Caivano Architects in Bar Harbor, where he later worked as a project manager for three years.
“Over the last decade, I've learned a great deal from Rob, Russ, and the whole team and continue to learn more about architecture and how we occupy it every day,” said Fellis. “I will continue to bolster that mantra of education and support to continue providing meaningful homes for our clients.”
Lane has practiced in architectural offices in Boston and Salt Lake City where he worked on a variety of project types including an art museum, healthcare, a public library, and custom residential. Lane received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Master of Architecture from the University of Utah.
“We value a collaborative design approach within our studio, and with our clients, consultants, and builders. This approach allows our work to evolve to suit the needs of individual clients and specific sites in the present moment,” said Lane. “I intend to focus on this core philosophy.”
Whitten Architects has won a number of awards over the years and has been nationally published in a variety of residential home design books and magazines. Most recently, Whitten was recognized by AIA New England as an Emerging Professional Friendly Firm, a program that aims to identify firm initiatives that promote the advancement of emerging professionals through professional development and personal growth opportunities.
About Whitten Architects:
Whitten Architects is an architectural firm based in Portland, Maine. Founded in 1986, the firm focuses exclusively on residential design, from camps to cottages, modern homes to historic renovations. The firm’s work has won a number of awards over the years and has been nationally published in a variety of residential design books and magazines. For more information, please visit: www.whittenarchitects.com and follow the firm on Instagram: @whittenarchitects
