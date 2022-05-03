Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park Announces CEO

Krista Jackson, CEO

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for the inpatient rehab hospital, has selected Krista Jackson to serve as the new hospital's CEO.

I'm excited to build an incredible hospital care team and use my team-building skills to open our new rehab hospital and serve the people in need around the Overland Park community” — Krista Jackson

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, has selected Krista Jackson to serve as the new hospital's CEO. Krista brings 20 years of healthcare leadership experience across acute and post-acute care including multiple service lines such as inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, total joint programs, sports medicine, medical and gynecologic oncology, patient experience, and neonatal therapy. Most of her clinical experience as a Speech-Language Pathologist was spent at several acute care hospitals throughout the Kansas City area with 2 years at a hospital in Michigan.

"Krista is a well-rounded leader who really understands all aspects of patient care from acute onset through rehabilitation. She has built strong relationships with area physicians and nurse practitioners to drive performance and high quality care in dedicated services lines. She is highly effective in hiring and building teams, especially teams in rehab therapies," said Anis Sabeti, Nobis Rehab Partners COO.

Initially, in her role as the Chief Executive Officer of the newly opening rehabilitation hospital, Krista will hire the clinical leadership team, collaborate with local physicians, hospital leaders, and people throughout the Overland Park and surrounding Kansas City communities to develop the highest level of rehab care for the patients with a debilitating illness or injury. She will guide the hospital team through the new hospital's opening with support from Nobis Rehab Partners. Her primary focus is operating a highly performing hospital that delivers exceptional inpatient rehab care. "I'm excited to utilize my team-building skills to open and grow our new rehab hospital care team while serving people in need around the Overland Park community," Jackson said.

She holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Kansas State University and she is currently enrolled in the Advanced Leadership /MBA programs at Helzburg School of Management at Rockhurst University in Kansas City.

About Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park

Johnson County Rehab Hospital at Overland Park is located at 11325 College Boulevard, Overland Park, Kansas 66210, and is opening in mid-2022. The 40-bed rehab hospital will increase employment opportunities in the Overland Park area with approximately 125 positions. This motivated hospital team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Johnson County Rehab at Overland Park on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. The patients at Nobis-managed hospitals will receive the best care from the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com,