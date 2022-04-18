Mobile Device Management Market 2021 Share Value by Leading Players – VMware, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of BYOD programs and increase in efficiency and productivity of employees are some key factors driving global mobile device management market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mobile Device Management Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Mobile Device Management Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Mobile Device Management industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The global mobile device management market size is projected to reach USD 32.45 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.2% in 2028. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and desktop and wearable devices. Rising concerns associated with rapid adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) program by organization are some key factors increasing focus on improvement of efficiency and productivity of mobile devices, which in turn has been boosting adoption of mobile device management solutions. Furthermore, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/681

Increasing deployment of on-device configuration, security of corporate data, corporate data segregation, providing safety to corporate emails, documents, increase in device supportability, and integrating and managing mobile devices such as laptops, PC and smartphone are expected to boost market growth going ahead. Increasing investment by key players to develop new innovative products that support mobile device management systems such as Open Mobile Alliance (OMA), Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is expected to further boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, SAP SE, Google, Mobileiron, VMware, Kaspersky Lab Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Matrix42, and ManageEngine.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/681

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile device management market on the basis of deployment type, solution, end use, and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government & Public Sector

Logistics & Transportation

Retail & e-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing & Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Key Findings from the Report:

In April 2021, Cisco and SFR announced major upgrades to network infrastructure that will boost business in France and also speed their digitalization plan. SFR has increased the number of high-speed broadband Internet connections available, including fiber, 4G, and 5G. With 20.7 million eligible FTTx connections, SFR operates the country's first optical fiber network (FTTH / FTTB) and was the first operator in France to introduce 5G, beginning in Nice. SFR has released three 5G bundles for enterprises, which are available on a range of 5G devices.

In April 2021, Microsoft Corporation partnership with Intel and AMD resulted in the release of the Surface Laptop 4, which is a new yet familiar-looking device. It offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with low-light capability.

Cloud based system segment accounted for largest revenue share in the mobile device management market in 2020. Increasing number of users of devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and desktops, and rising concerns regarding continuous improvement of operating systems such as iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS is expected to result in increasing deployment of cloud-based systems in the mobile device management market during the forecast period.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-device-management-market

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Mobile Device Management market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Global Mobile Device Management Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Mobile Device Management market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobile Device Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Mobile Device Management Market By Deployment type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Mobile Device Management Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Mobile Device Management Market By End Use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Mobile Device Management Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/681

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Virtual Power Plant Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565758599/virtual-power-plant-market-applications-technology-types-recent-trends-future-growth-analysis-and-forecasts-2028

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565760092/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market-global-industry-analysis-size-market-demand-growth-opportunities-2028

Deep Learning Chip Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565761259/deep-learning-chip-market-is-booming-worldwide-by-share-trends-size-growth-demand-segments-and-forecast-to-2028

Laboratory Automation Systems Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565761952/laboratory-automation-systems-market-size-growth-trends-insights-outlook-industry-analysis-business-scenario-2028

3D Food Printing Market @ https://marketographics.com/3d-food-printing-market-applications-overview-size-growth-trends-demand-types-technology-forecast-reports-2027/

Beacon Technology Market @ https://marketographics.com/beacon-technology-market-high-demand-business-scenario-size-share-growth-insights-industry-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-report-2027/

Military Communication Systems Market @ https://marketographics.com/military-communication-systems-market-applications-future-trends-recent-demand-growth-analysis-insights-types-outlook-size-and-forecasts-report-2027/

5G in Aviation Market @ https://marketographics.com/5g-in-aviation-market-size-growth-product-scope-high-demand-recent-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecasts-report-2028/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-mobile-device-management-market