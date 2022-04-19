Child Safety Network's urges states to adopt “Anna and Makayla’s Law” to protect millions of student pre-K-12th grade
— Ward E. Leber Chairman of CSN
Child Safety Network Announces “Anna and Makayla’s Law” to help protect 26 million students riding to school on nearly 500,000 school buses.
THE “SAFE STUDENT PROTECTION PROGRAM,” NOW CALLED “ANNA AND MAKAYLA'S LAW,” ALLOWS TRAGEDY TO BECOME TRIUMPH FOR THE SAFETY OF MILLIONS OF SCHOOL-AGE CHILDREN. THE NEW LAW TITLE IS DEDICATED TO TWO 11-YEAR-OLD GIRLS THAT LOST THEIR LIVES IN PREVENTABLE SCHOOL BUS TRAGEDIES
Child Safety Network, (“CSN”) announces “Anna and Makayla’s Law” in memory of 11-year-old Annaliese Charee Backner and 11-year-old Makayla Marie Strahle; both tragically killed in separate preventable school bus related fatalities. The new Law aims to help protect 26 million students that ride to school on nearly 500,000 school buses. The law will soon be opened up to all 50 states with Colorado being the first to embrace the opportunity under "SB22-085."
A powerful story is emerging as the parents of the two 11-year-old girls that died of preventable school bus tragedies are united by the Child Safety Network to help promote a law that can protect all students whose school districts adopt the program. Colorado is the first state to attempt to pass the bill. With just 17 days left in the session, SB22-085, i.e. “Anna and Makayla’s Law,” hangs in the balance to be funded to help save Colorado students in the memories of the two girls who never had the chance to use CSN’s new program.
Detective Daniel Sperry and his family have been fighting to call attention to the millions of people that illegally pass school buses every month placing our students in harm's way. One of those illegal passers killed their daughter Makayla a few days before Christmas. Detective Sperry, a Senior Advisor to the Child Safety Network on first responder and school site/school bus safety issues, was trained in Law enforcement and served in Colorado for years. Anna was recently run over and killed by her own school bus. The proposed law could have saved their lives
Dan first met the parents of Colorado’s Anna Backner via a FedEx letter that CSN and the Senate Sponsor of the law, Don Coram, hoped would provide them with some hope for the future. In the FedEx letter Daniel wrote:
Dear Brandon and Leandra, We wish to provide our heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of your daughter Anna. Together with your help, Anna can become the angel that prevents these accidents from happening to other children. My name is Detective Dan Sperry, and I also lost my 11-year-old daughter, Makayla, to a preventable school bus related tragedy. A driver failed to stop for her bus when she was getting off; she died in my arms in front of me. Most importantly, we do not want our daughters’ deaths to have been in vain. Instead, we are asking for you to help us save the lives of other children so that they do not have to endure the losses that we all have suffered.
Leandra Backner read the letters and called Ward Leber, CEO and Founder of CSN immediately asking how they could help protect other students. Since then, its been a rollercoaster trying to get this landmark legislation moving from bill to a funded law to save lives. Not counting property damage, deaths and injuries in school bus-related crashes across the U.S. topped 13,000 in 2019 (pre-Covid) a number which
With just 17 days left in the session in Colorado, and the bill three years in the making in collaboration with all major Colorado stakeholders, I am pleading with all lawmakers not to sit on the bill, only to let it die in committee, where actual deaths like Anna's and our daughter Makayla's will continue to occur as part of the two school bus accidents Colorado experiences every day." said Detective Daniel Sperry representing Makayla's story: https://www.makaylastory.com/
Watch what Anna and Makayla's Law Does to save lives https://vimeo.com/681065965
Watch the Plea from Anna’s Mother to all Lawmakers in this video 3 minutes https://vimeo.com/693540912
Watch the call to action from Senator Don Coram to the Senate the day after Anna is Killed 3 Min. https://vimeo.com/685348601
Full information on the bill can be found at www.CSN.org/Anna. We encourage everyone who has these videos and websites to post them and encourage their friends and families to repost them and to contact their representatives this month.
"Speaking on behalf of all parents, our number one priority is the safety and protection of our children. Literally everything else is second in priority to that. Our children's health (mental and physical), their nutrition followed by education are all at the top of priorities for us as parents. Because that is how the voters who have children and grandchildren rate their priorities, that is how the elected officials who represent them should prioritize Colorado's enormous budget surplus.
Funds from Colorado for the proposed law will be extended after they are depleted by school board approved sponsors (not tax payers). Together, the public/private collaboration will provide a first of its kind, free resource that every parent can use to help them raise safer, healthier children. " Said Ward Leber, CSN's CEO. Leber added that: "The most advanced student safety technology and training in the world is less than 3 cents per day, per student. It was designed to save more money than it costs, making it's benefits, just like the lives it will save, priceless."
The list of national experts who will be facilitating the implementation of the bill can be found here: www.csn.org/about
