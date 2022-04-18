Gov. Cox holds ceremonial bill signing for water and natural resources

SALT LAKE CITY (April 18, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:

HB168: Preferences Of Water Rights Amendments

HB282: Water Wise Landscaping Amendments

SB110: Water As Part Of General Plan

HB305: Natural Resources Revisions

HB33: Instream Water Flow Amendments

HB121: Water Conservation Modifications

HB242: Secondary Water Metering Amendments

HB410: Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement

HB429: Great Salt Lake Amendments

HB157: Sovereign Lands Revenue Amendments

HB232: Utah Lake Authority

Thank you to the Utahns who worked so hard on these bills.

You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.

###