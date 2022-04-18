The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Aliens Among Us

Author Thrills Us With An Alien Community That Faces An Existential Threat

The fortress is guarded by soldiers-ready to kill any intruder and barricaded by the exterior walls that are crowned with layers of shocking electrical wires.” — Victoria Harrod.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Victoria Harrod will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Alien Among Us. Fantastical science fiction about Montigan, a beautiful Martian country that is facing an existential threat from its political enemies. For them to protect and continue to survive, the Supreme Martian Court of Montigan granted the community a one-year reprieve. That they shall prove they can rebuild their population to minimum legal levels, or their rights will be given to other countries whose acceptance brought them to this point.

It will follow four Martian soldiers, Steve Hamlet, Tom Steinway, Andrew Holloway, and David Conway, on their quest to bring human females’ blood and uncover the secrets of their bloodlines. The first mission they need to succeed. Then, they need to invade Earth and bring back more human blood for the further creation of human babies on Mars. Will they survive this existential threat?

“The author takes you through a wild chase of saving the Mars population, and without ruining the ending for you, I can just say that this book is an amazing read! I couldn’t put it down. Good read.” — Google Play Book Review.

“...In simplest terms, this book adapts our world as we know it to be interesting amongst the other planets in our universe so much so that even our blood is a commodity. I truly enjoyed reading this book and think this author is on a great path to enriching readers with imaginations that they have never seen!”— Andrew Harrod, Amazon Customer Review.

The Alien Among Us

Written by: Victoria Harrod

