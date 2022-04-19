BlueFire Transforms Atrium Health’s Home Run Porch and Corporate Suite at the Charlotte Knights’ Truist Field

The branded Home Run Porch in the Atrium Health section of Truist Field in Charlotte, NC. A custom-made structure announcing Atrium Health as the Official Healthcare Provider of the Charlotte Knights. The Winning Moment baseball bat display adorning the Atrium Health Suite of Truist Field.

Atrium Health wanted to brand their sponsored section of Truist Field as the Home Run Porch. Their team reached out to BlueFire to accomplish this task.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atrium Health: The Official Healthcare Provider of the Charlotte Knights

Atrium Health has proudly served the Southeast for decades, with an extensive network of hospitals in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Atrium Health is the largest employer in Charlotte, NC, employing thousands in the region and being the official healthcare provider for many of the major sports teams in the city, including the Charlotte Knights. In addition, Atrium Health works directly with varsity sports in the Queen City in order to facilitate the spirit of student athletics and its positive effects on overall health. They do so via their collaboration with VPCo., formerly known as Varsity Partners, an organization that works closely with local sports teams and collegiate athletics for the sake of branding and partnerships.

A Transformed Home Run Porch for the Fans

In anticipation of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season and the debut games of the Charlotte Knights baseball team, Atrium Health had the desire to brand their sponsored section of the Truist Field stands as the Home Run Porch for fans to enjoy food and refreshments while watching games. They wanted the Home Run Porch to be branded using vinyl wraps for the bar rails and for it to be a year-round fixture of Truist Field. To bring this project to life, the Sports Marketing team at Atrium Health reached out to Lamar Scott, a project manager at BlueFire, a division of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays. To create the Home Run Porch, Scott collaborated with Sarah Garrison, Director of Enterprise Sports Marketing and Corporate Events, and Matthew Herndon, Atrium Health Enterprise Sports Marketer.

To provide bar rail wraps that will be resistant to sun fading and seasonal weather conditions, a 3M vinyl wrap material was chosen. Because it was not conducive to drill holes in the I-beams at Truist Field, the BlueFire Team fabricated a custom box-shaped structure. This wall display was constructed using aluminum tubing, HVAC tape, and silicone connected to the I-beams of the building. This innovative design by the BlueFire team will allow future graphics updates to be efficiently applied. The combination of these elements allowed for the Home Run Porch to not only be branded for the latest baseball season, but easy to update for future seasons.

A Custom Baseball Bat Display for the Atrium Health Corporate Suite

In addition to the revamped Home Run Porch, the BlueFire team was tasked with creating a custom baseball bat display for the Atrium Health Suite at the ballpark. Atrium Health’s partners at VPCo. had an idea for an eye-catching baseball bat custom display known as “Winning Moment,” intended as a way to recognize the “Home Run for Life” recipients that Atrium Health has every year. Each bat would have a recipient’s name added over time. The Winning Moment display was to be made even more dynamic with the inclusion of custom plates unique to the Charlotte Knights.

After receiving the directive to create it, BlueFire’s professionals developed how best to fabricate the display and install it in the space. The Winning Moment display was a custom-built exhibit, accented with painted acrylic letters and elements. The home plate and bat racks were made of PVC to ensure that the display would fit at least twenty displays and full-sized bats. This solution called for fabricating the bat holders out of PVC and acrylic, ensuring that the custom-built design could be directly drilled into the wall. The display was further accented with PVC board wrapped in AstroTurf. Finally, the home plates float off the wall about a half-inch so that jerseys can be wrapped around the baseball plates. The Winning Moment display was drilled directly into the wall of the Atrium Health branded suite to provide maximum visual impact.

A Transformed Space for the Fans and the Community

The results of the BlueFire Team’s efforts were a Home Run Porch that could be enjoyed by Charlotte Knights fans for many years to come and a captivating Winning Moment display that celebrates the lasting partnership between Atrium Health and the Charlotte Knights. Garrison and Herndon of Atrium Health were highly pleased with the transformed sections of Truist Field, especially in how they reflected Atrium Health’s partnership with the Charlotte Knights, and both organizations’ positive impact on the Charlotte Region. Atrium Health said that they are eager to work with the BlueFire Team again soon for branding and custom sign transformation initiatives.

What Is BlueFire?

BlueFire, a division of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays, is an industry leader in the production and installation of commercials signs, graphics, and custom displays. BlueFire creates award-winning corporate interior branding, storefront graphics, and event displays for clients from Washington, DC to Charlotte, NC. BlueFire provides unmatched customer service and project management for corporate office, retail, healthcare, education, municipal, multi-family, faith-based, sports, and entertainment venues.

Contact the team at BlueFire to inquire about how we can support the transformation of your office, retail, campus, or venue space. Call (704) 655-1465 or send email inquiries to info@bluefirevisual.com.

Atrium Health's Home Run Porch and Suite at Truist Field