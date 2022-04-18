State Board of Education to meet on Wednesday

DES MOINES - The Iowa State Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, April 20, to review new charter school contracts. The meeting is scheduled to run from 9-9:40 a.m. and will be held virtually.
Members of the public may join remotely through video conferencing or by telephone. Instructions for joining remotely are available in the meeting agenda.
