Microbe Formulas CEO and Co-Founder Is a Featured Speaker at the Iconic HEALCon 2022 Conference

Microbe’s Mastermind Dr. Todd Watts Educates a Diverse Audience on “Drainage vs. Detoxification”

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, April 22nd, Dr. Todd Watts, CEO and co-founder of Microbe Formulas, will be speaking at the premiere educational conference for holistic health professionals, HEALCon 2022, in San Diego, CA.

This year marks the 18th year of this iconic conference. Brought to you by the National Association of Nutrition Professionals (NANP), the conference invites holistic nutrition professionals and students to hear from speakers from a variety of backgrounds. There will be 14 speakers featured, along with a large expo including all types of natural health vendors. The HEAL in HEALCon stands for holistic, engage, advance, and learn.

Dr. Todd is eager to share his thoughts on “Drainage vs. Detoxification” at HEALCon. He says, “I am looking forward to sharing some insight with such a diverse audience. I hope this can amplify the good work that they do across the country in facilitating hope and health for themselves and their patients.”

When referring to his planned presentation, he says, “Some attendees may be surprised to learn that drainage and detoxification are indeed different. Regardless, they are both necessary to promote true wellness in the human body. Detox can only be effective if the drainage pathways are open and moving.”

At Microbe, Dr. Todd’s team promotes the concept of the drainage funnel and the Roadmap to Health. He plans to outline both of these ideas in his presentation.

Dr. Todd adds, “Addressing health concerns in a specific order is essential for successful detoxification. There are specific protocols available that can be game-changers in this process for individuals who are struggling.”

One of Microbe’s core company values is to be “intentionally disruptive.” Dr. Todd plans to shake up how the conference attendees view the path to detoxification and how essential it is to support the internal terrain to facilitate sustainable health.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

