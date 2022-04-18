Gov. Cox holds ceremonial bill signing for opportunity and inclusion

SALT LAKE CITY (April 18, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:

SB216: Modifications To Driver License Examination

SB104: Community Health Worker Certification Process

HB238: State Holiday Modifications

SB58: Day Of Remembrance Observing The Incarceration Of Japanese Americans

SCR6: Encouraging Support For Internationally Adopted Individuals

HCR15: Concurrent Resolution Condemning Antisemitism

SCR9: Honoring The Life And Achievements Of Helen Foster Snow

SB28: Office Of American Indian-Alaska Native Health And Family Services

HB163: Drivers License Testing Modifications

HCR16: Athletes’ Right To Religious Freedom

Thank you to the Utahns who worked so hard on these bills.

You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.

