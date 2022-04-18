Submit Release
Gov. Cox holds ceremonial bill signing for opportunity and inclusion

SALT LAKE CITY (April 18, 2021) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:

  • SB216: Modifications To Driver License Examination
  • SB104: Community Health Worker Certification Process
  • HB238: State Holiday Modifications
  • SB58: Day Of Remembrance Observing The Incarceration Of Japanese Americans 
  • SCR6: Encouraging Support For Internationally Adopted Individuals
  • HCR15: Concurrent Resolution Condemning Antisemitism
  • SCR9: Honoring The Life And Achievements Of Helen Foster Snow
  • SB28: Office Of American Indian-Alaska Native Health And Family Services
  • HB163: Drivers License Testing  Modifications
  • HCR16: Athletes’ Right To Religious Freedom

Thank you to the Utahns who worked so hard on these bills.

You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.

