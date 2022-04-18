Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,531 in the last 365 days.

Repair to begin on Grand Ave. I-80 bridge

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and S&S Builders will begin the repair of the damaged Grand Ave. Interstate 80 Interchange Bridge on Monday, weather depending.

Work will primarily focus on the bridge column underneath the bridge surface. Interior lanes adjacent to the damaged column will be closed during the project, so motorists should be prepared for potential delays, especially during peak travel hours like morning and evening commutes.

The eastbound exit ramp 316 from I-80 will remain closed for the duration of the repair. Continue to seek alternate routes.

Weather and supply permitting, the bridge rehab should have a completion date of early summer.

You just read:

Repair to begin on Grand Ave. I-80 bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.