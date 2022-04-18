Repair to begin on Grand Ave. I-80 bridge

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and S&S Builders will begin the repair of the damaged Grand Ave. Interstate 80 Interchange Bridge on Monday, weather depending.

Work will primarily focus on the bridge column underneath the bridge surface. Interior lanes adjacent to the damaged column will be closed during the project, so motorists should be prepared for potential delays, especially during peak travel hours like morning and evening commutes.

The eastbound exit ramp 316 from I-80 will remain closed for the duration of the repair. Continue to seek alternate routes.

Weather and supply permitting, the bridge rehab should have a completion date of early summer.