VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Continues Law Enforcement Recruitment Efforts with Addition of New LEO Benefits

Seeing the struggles in the profession and the lack of support in other states for law enforcement, Attorney General Moody launched Be A Florida Hero last year to help various law enforcement agencies promote career opportunities open in Florida. The recruitment initiative includes an online tool that aggregates open law enforcement positions across the state all in one easy-to-search location. The site includes an interactive map that potential recruits can explore to see exactly where open positions are located. The program is designed to make it easier for job seekers, especially those from outside state lines, to research and apply to openings in Florida.

To learn more, visit