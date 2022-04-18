Submit Release
Court grants request for extended stay of credit scoring rule

March 31, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Thurston County Superior Court judge granted an extended stay of Washington state’s rule temporarily banning credit scoring in personal lines of insurance, including auto, homeowner and renter insurance until all appeals are final.  

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler and the parties, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) and the Association of Property and Casualty Insurers of America (APCIA), agreed to the extended stay to help provide stability for consumers and the insurance market as the credit scoring rule moves through the court.  

“I’m grateful the parties in this case have all agreed that it’s in everyone’s best interest to get a final decision on the rule as fast as possible,” said Kreidler. “This agreed order ensures the decision will be made expeditiously through the Thurston County Superior Court, which is the appropriate venue to consider the important consumer protections in this rule.”

