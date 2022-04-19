Singapore Longitudinal Ageing Studies Begins Work with the Global Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
Joins groundbreaking data platform, to accelerate the discovery, assessment, and delivery of precision interventions for AD and other neurocognitive diseases.
We believe the sharing of expertise and data through global research cohorts will lead to faster interventions to slow and, eventually, eradicate Alzheimer’s disease and other related disorders.”DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geneva, April 19, 2022 -- The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) is collaborating with the Singapore Longitudinal Ageing Studies, or SLAS I and II formed by the Department of Psychological Medicine at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, to establish the DAC Global Cohort Development programme. The DAC Global Cohort Development (GCD) programme is a groundbreaking data platform, to accelerate the discovery, assessment, and delivery of precision interventions for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurocognitive diseases.
— Professor Ng, Research Director at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine
The DAC Global Cohort Development platform will help drive scientific discovery by giving researchers, particularly in the areas of gerontology, neuroscience and psychological medicine, access to an extensive data storehouse, populated with brain-related health data from broad and diverse populations globally. The platform aims to utilise Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to transform and translate the organised and aggregated data, collected from various means such as digital devices found in research labs, hospitals and personal smart devices into usable insights that would aid pharmaceutical development. Furthermore, the platform seeks to provide new explanations when identifying the causes, predispositions, and habits for people with Alzheimer’s Disease and those suffering from neurocognitive impairments. These findings could lend itself towards new discoveries in drug development and clinical care improvements at a more rapid pace.
As Principal Investigator of the Singapore Longitudinal Ageing Studies, Associate Professor Ng Tze Pin leads a population-based cohort study consisting of over 6,000 elderly participants, with a focus on increasing understanding the themes of healthy ageing and neurocognition through observational studies. The research team behind this cohort study brings together multi-disciplinary knowledge and expertise that measures factors which contribute to healthy ageing, such as physical and cognitive frailty, cognitive functioning ability and risk of depression. The study takes into account the frequency of visits as well as behavioral, social, clinical, and health services to have a better indication and measure of how the quality of life is for the study participants.
“Our research team’s involvement with the DAC Global Cohort program aligns with our ongoing collaborative work with COSMIC – Cohort Studies of Memory in an International Consortium,” said Professor Tze Pin Ng, who is also Associate Professorial Fellow & Research Director in the Department of Psychological Medicine at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. “We believe that the sharing of expertise and data through international research cohorts will lead to faster interventions to slow and, eventually, eradicate Alzheimer’s disease and other related disorders.”
Our research team’s involvement with the DAC Global Cohort program aligns with our ongoing collaborative work with COSMIC – Cohort Studies of Memory in an International Consortium. “We believe that the sharing of expertise and data through international research cohorts will lead to faster interventions to slow and, eventually, eradicate Alzheimer’s disease and other related disorders.
“Collaboration and inclusion are essential elements for defeating Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Rhoda Au, Director of the Global Cohort Development at DAC. “Working in silos with limited representation of participants from across the world is not producing results, either comprehensively enough or fast enough. Past studies have skewed results because of the exclusion of low- and middle- income resourced areas and/or countries. We believe that the important work and scientific data from Singapore Longitudinal Ageing Studies
will further advance our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease.”
Participation
The Global Cohort Development combines the best of science – collaboration, creative thinking, and discovery. Other interested researchers with cohorts that share these objectives are encouraged to apply. Because of the synergistic nature of this work, cohorts with limited resources are put on similar footing with the large research organizations. Supporters are finding this program a cost-effective way to influence the big, new ideas necessary to stem the tide of Alzheimer’s disease.
About the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
Initiated in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in 2020, The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative is a public-private partnership committed to aligning stakeholders with a new vision for our collective global response against the challenges Alzheimer’s presents to patients, caregivers, and healthcare infrastructures. Led by The World Economic Forum (WEF) and The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) and fueled by a mission of service to the 150 million families and half a billion people inevitably impacted by this disease by 2050, DAC is a collaborative for the benefit of all people, in all places.
###
Patricia Arcand
Pat Arcand
+1 617-251-7778
parcand@davosalzheimerscollaborative.org