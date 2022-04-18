Connect Plus Therapy Recognized by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) with 3-year Accreditation

CPT ABA Therapy

Connect Plus Therapy earned the highest level of accreditation from the BHCOE for outstanding clinical quality, staff qualifications, and client satisfaction.

By earning this accreditation, Connect Plus Therapy has demonstrated our commitment to providing the highest quality of ABA services.” — Melanie Skoofalos, COO

CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connect Plus Therapy has been recognized by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) with a 3-year accreditation. This is the highest level of accreditation the BHCOE provides and distinguishes Connect Plus Therapy as an organization that excels in clinical quality, staff qualifications, consumer satisfaction, and promoting systems that enhance these areas.

These areas are measured through a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency leadership, in-depth on-site observations, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

“By earning this accreditation, Connect Plus Therapy has demonstrated our commitment to providing the highest quality of ABA services. It reflects our dedication to providing “therapy with heart”, measuring our success not by the headcount, but by the heart count. Becoming a BHCOE accredited agency will help us reach more families, and provide them with the continuous support necessary to create a lasting impact in their lives”, said Melanie Skoofalos, Chief Operating Officer.

The BHCOE provides the only applied behavior analysis (ABA)-specific accreditation. It gives feedback regarding clinical best practices, staff satisfaction and turnover, and consumer protection. Acting as a third party, the accrediting organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and accredits only those service agencies that meet these standards.

“When I first started Connect Plus Therapy my goal was to support families in the ASD community with an ABA approach that prioritizes naturalistic, personalized, and meaningful care. I wanted to provide children with ASD with the same opportunities and experiences that are often out of reach. As the parent of an adult son with autism, I never dreamt that our agency would become a leader in the ABA community and impact the lives of so many people. We owe our success to the dedication of our staff and their commitment to our families. It is truly a dream come true.” said, Jodie Littwin, Co-Founder and Director of Advocacy.

About BHCOE Accreditation

BHCOE is an organization within the autism field that is leading the creation and adoption of performance-based standards for providers of ABA services. ABA is the gold standard of treatment for people with autism and related developmental disabilities.

BHCOE Accreditation is a trusted source that recognizes behavioral health organizations committed to continuous quality improvement. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates and provides independent feedback on clinical quality indicators. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure effective applied behavior analysis services. For more information, visit www.bhcoe.org.

About Connect Plus Therapy

Connect Plus Therapy provides compassionate, high-quality Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) services that focus on the overall quality of life for our clients and their families. Connect Plus Therapy has headquarters in Cherry Hill, NJ, and additional locations in Northfield, NJ, Lakewood, NJ, and Bala Cynwyd, PA. Connect Plus Therapy strives to help clients reach their greatest potential using data-driven, evidence-based, and developmentally appropriate practices, to create and promote a difference in our community, and the world. For more information please visit https://www.connectplustherapy.com or call 856-827-7630.