Statement by the Prime Minister to mark two years since the shooting in Nova Scotia

CANADA, April 18 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark two years since the shooting in Nova Scotia:

“On April 18 and 19, 2020, Canadians were left shocked and devastated by an attack in small towns across Nova Scotia that claimed the lives of 22 Canadians, including a woman who was pregnant, and injured three others.

“I join the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians to remember those who lost their lives. Our thoughts are with all those who continue to live with the pain, trauma, and heartbreaking loss from these events.

“We also pay tribute to Constable Heidi Stevenson who gave her life while protecting her community and salute Constable Chad Morrison, who was injured when he encountered the gunman. During one of the darkest days in Canadian history, they, along with the many other first responders, faced danger without hesitation – saving lives and preventing further injury that day.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to remember each of those who lost their lives and stand with all those affected by this attack. To all Nova Scotians: you are in our thoughts and you have our unwavering support. We draw inspiration from your strength and resilience.”

