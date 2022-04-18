Global 5G Infrastructure Market to Boost in Coming Years – Projected to Reach USD 39,283.8 Million by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

North America accounted for the largest share of the 5G infrastructure market in 2021. North America is one of the most prominent markets for 5G infrastructure, in terms of research and development activities in 5G technology, network design, and deployment. Moreover, there is a substantial presence of major players of 5G technology in North America. In terms of the highest growth rate, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate in this region. The growing demand for 5G networks and the consistently rising population in Asia-Pacific coupled with an increasing number of smartphone users has facilitated the growth of the 5G infrastructure market in the region.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G Infrastructure market’s growth is attributable to the growing usage of IoT connected devices, emerging technologies, demand for ultra-low latency, and the existence of large-scale companies in the sector…

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global 5G Infrastructure market was worth USD 2,958.1 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 39,283.8 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 44.9% (2022-2028). Owing to the tremendous potential of 5G technology to deliver improved user experience for several cases, such as Ultra-high Definition (UHD) video, seamless video calling, Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) gaming, etc. The key players are constantly emphasizing on improving overall productivity, operational efficiency, and reducing costs. Owing to this, 5G infrastructure is expected to receive a boost during the forecast period.

Adoption Of Futuristic Technologies Coupled With Stable Network Connectivity Demand Driving The Market Growth

The large-scale integration of the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, cloud computing technologies, AR/VR gaming, etc. requires an uninterrupted network with faster internet connectivity and greater bandwidth. uninterrupted network with faster internet connectivity and greater bandwidth. The seamless 5G network is efficient in addressing the issues of these technologies. Moreover, the 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to transform various broadband services and strengthen connectivity across different end-user verticals. Major key companies are making massive investments in the development of 5G core services and architecture that also plays a vital role in the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/5g-infrastructure-market/report-sample

Frequency Band And Spectrum Availability Challenges Coupled With Data Concerns To Impede The Market Growth

With the transition from 4G to 5G, there is a growing demand for higher frequency bands and spectrums, thus reducing their availability and raising their prices. New use cases will emerge with the transition from 4G to 5G technology demanding for high-frequency bands. However, spectrum is being considered as a critical resource due to its availability and cost depending on which operators. Moreover, other factors like shortage of skilled labor, certain data privacy, and security concerns, etc. act as a challenge for the market growth of the 5G infrastructure market.

5G Standalone (NR + Core) Is Projected To Exhibit A Higher CAGR In 5G Infrastructure Market During The Forecast Period 2022-2028

Based on the network architecture, the 5G infrastructure market can be segmented into 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined) And 5G Standalone (NR + Core). Amidst the segmentation based on the network architecture, the 5G Standalone (NR + Core) is expected to have a higher growth rate in the coming years owing to 5G standalone being an independent network. The standalone network can interoperate with the existing 4G or LTE network in order to maintain a service continuum between these two network generations. The 5G non standalone accounted for the larger market share in 2021 due to the reason that it can leverage the existing 4G network infrastructure. It means that the providers can avoid completely reworking their core technologies to provide fast and reliable network.





Please Visit Press Release of 5G Infrastructure Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-5g-infrastructure-market-projected-to-reach-usd-39-283-8-million-by-2028

Above 6 GHz Or mm Wave Projected to Grow with A Higher CAGR During The Forecast Period

Based on the operational frequency, the 5G infrastructure market can be segmented into Sub 6 Ghz And Above 6 Ghz. Amidst the segmentation based on the operational frequencies, the above 6 GHz is expected to have a higher growth rate in the coming years. Frequencies such as 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands in above 6 GHz band tend to support spectrum harmonization, and reduce handset complexity, economies of scale, and early equipment availability. The availability of harmonized 5G spectrum in these bands is essential to enable fast 5G speeds, low-cost devices, international roaming, and minimize cross-border interference. In terms of revenue, sub-6 GHz dominated the market for 5G infrastructure with larger market share in 2021.

Impact of COVID-19 on the 5G Infrastructure Market

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global value and supply chains through bottlenecks in raw material access, production, and distribution. It had a disastrous effect on the global 5G Infrastructure market. The outbreak of COVID-19 led to the delay in the implementation of the 5G infrastructure. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, key countries such as China and the U.S. saw a heavy decline in the exports of telecom equipment for 5G New Radios (NR) to the global market. The plans of major players in the sector were disrupted. For instance, Huawei declared delays in launching 5G mobile networks in Europe.

North America Dominates the 5G Infrastructure Market while Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Amidst the segmentation based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share owing to extensive R&D activities. Furthermore, the high adoption rate of the latest and advanced technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology, autonomous or connected cars make it a world leader in the field of 5G technology. On the other hand, the highest CAGR is anticipated to be exhibited bt the Asia-Pacific. It can be attributed to growing economies, growing demand for smart technologies supported by reliable 5G networks. The government of the counties are taking many initiatives to launch smart cities, which would be dependent on the 5G technology heavily for their smooth functioning. Moreover, the presence of numerous large-scale 5G providers such as Hitachi, Fujitsu, Panaso in countries such as India, China, and Japan are likely to contribute to the growth of Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The 5G Infrastructure market is a fragmented market with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global 5G Infrastructure market are Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, ZTE, Samsung, NEC, Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel, Skyworks, Mediatek, Marvell, Qorvo, AT&T, Verizon Ltd., CommScope Inc., Corning Incorporated, Hewlett Packard Ent and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are extensive investments in research and development, new and advanced product launches, collaborations, partnerships and acquisition to expand their customer reach.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the global 5G infrastructure market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global 5G Infrastructure market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global 5G Infrastructure market along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

November 2021: Ericsson, a Stockholm based company, declared that it was planning to acquire Vonage, a NEW-Jersey based communication platform for $6.2 billion in order to offer tools for implanting communication services in 5G applications running on the company's telecom as well as enterprise infrastructure products. As a result, Ericsson would gain more than 1 million developers capable of embedding video, messaging and voice services in software and Vonage would obtain global reach.

Ericsson, a Stockholm based company, declared that it was planning to acquire Vonage, a NEW-Jersey based communication platform for $6.2 billion in order to offer tools for implanting communication services in 5G applications running on the company's telecom as well as enterprise infrastructure products. As a result, Ericsson would gain more than 1 million developers capable of embedding video, messaging and voice services in software and Vonage would obtain global reach. February 2020: Mavenir entered into a strategic partnership with Turkcell, Turkey’s major digital operator. The alliance formed to test and deploy OpenRAN vRAN within the Turkcell Group. The Mavenir vRAN architecture and platform to support 4G and both the NSA and SA implementations of 5G NR. The Virtual RAN solution to be deployed on Turkcell Telco Cloud, and to go live on Turkcell Edge Cloud.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data- 2018-2021 Base Year- 2021 Forecast- 2022-2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By communication infrastructure, by core network technology, by network architecture, by operational frequency, by end user, by region. Key Players The key players dominating the global 5G Infrastructure market are Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, ZTE, Samsung, NEC, Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel, Skyworks, Mediatek, Marvell, Qorvo, AT&T, Verizon Ltd., CommScope Inc., Corning Incorporated, Hewlett Packard Ent and other prominent players.

By Communication Infrastructure Type

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Others

By Core Network Technology

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

By Network Architecture

5g NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

5g Standalone (NF + Core)

By Operational Frequency

Sub 6 GHz

Above 6 GHz

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East and Africa

Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

Blue Weave Consulting provides all-inclusive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer comprehensive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost your business solution's performance. BWC has built its reputation from scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are a promising digital MI solutions company providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/