Irving takes on expanded strategic planning role at GfK North America
Seasoned leader will ensure alignment of sales strategy with key accountsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GfK has named Lydia Irving to the newly created position of Vice President, North America Sales and Commercial Strategy Development, giving her an expanded role in driving revenue and profits across the organization. She will also guide alignment of the company’s commercial sales strategy with major GfK accounts.
Now in her eighth year at GfK, Irving has proven her success at leading key strategic engagements – especially in the technology sector – and fostering rich collaborations between GfK local and global teams. Starting as a Global Key Account Manager in 2014, she became Global Industry Head for Media in 2017 and VP, Global Strategic Account Lead the following year.
Prior to joining GfK, Irving held key roles at Ipsos OTX – where she launched the firm’s social media listening practice – as well as NM Incite, Nielsen Company, and BuzzMetrics. She holds an MBA from Columbia University and a BS in Microbiology and Immunology from The University of Western Ontario.
“Lydia has an extraordinary track record in nurturing deep client relationships and uncovering opportunities for transformational innovation,” said Gregg Lindner, GfK’s President of Americas. “She collaborates effortlessly with clients and global GfK partners to deliver the highly relevant insights that build our brand around the world. In her new role, Lydia will have even more direct influence on GfK engagements and profits, helping us elevate our game as client needs continue to expand and change.”
