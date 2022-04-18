Agriculture Technology as a Service Market 2021 Share Value by Leading Players – Trimble, Accenture, AGCO Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to increase global food production owing to rapidly increasing global population is a key factor driving market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market research report is a detailed document outlining the recent advancements and developments in the Agriculture Technology as a Service business sphere considering 2020 as the base year and 2021-2028 as the forecast timeline. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to increase global food production owing to rapid growth in global population. Manufacturers turned service providers are offering affordable agriculture technologies as services to small farmers, which is helping them to enhance productivity and farming efficiency.

Growing preference towards drone farming, smart livestock monitoring, autonomous-farming machinery, and smart-building and -equipment management are other key factors boosting demand for services related to agriculture technologies. Increasing utilization of smart crop monitoring solutions, which aims at optimizing resource usage and crop growth through real-time, precises and location-dependent adjustments are driving growth of the agriculture technology as a service market. Farmers are adopting drone farming as it provides more frequent, cost-effective remote monitoring of large areas, and enables remote interventions to boost yield and reduce losses caused by crop pests.

Some major companies in the market report include Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Airbus S.A.S., AT&T Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., Topcon Corporation, and SGS S.A.

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2019, IBM announced Watson Decision Platform’s global expansion for agriculture with Artificial Intelligence technology tailored for specific regions and new crops in order to meet growing demand for food. IBM is offering global agriculture solutions which consist of a combination of predictive technology with data from The Weather Company and IoT to support farmers across the world obtain greater insights about planting, plowing, planning, spraying, and harvesting.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Fertilizer distributors are offering software as services that analyzes field data to help farmers in determining the exact location and quantity of fertilizers to be applied, which is driving growth of this segment.

Variable rate application technology segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to reduce excess use of chemicals and fertilizers to minimize environmental degradation is driving demand for variable rate application technology.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market on the basis of service type, technology, application, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guidance Technology

Data Analytics and Intelligence

Variable Rate Application Technology

Sensing Technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Soil Management

Navigation and Positioning

Yield Mapping and Monitoring

Crop Health Management

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report covers the analysis of the factors anticipated to drive the Global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2020 as the base year and 2017-2019 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.

