Parking Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% | Amano Corporation, Siemens AG, Conduent, T2 Systems, IPS Group

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas and rising number of vehicles globally are key factors driving global parking management market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global parking management market size reached USD 3.77 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas is expected to drive global parking management market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising number of vehicles globally is expected to propel growth of the global parking management market revenue going ahead.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based services is expected to boost global parking management market growth. However, high deployment cost of parking management solutions is expected to hamper global parking management market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/650

key players involved in the market such as Amano Corporation, Siemens AG, Conduent Inc., T2 Systems, Inc., APCOA Parking AG, IPS Group, Inc., FlashParking, Inc., Q-Free ASA, ParkMobile USA, Inc., and Cleverciti Systems GmbH as well as new entrants in the market.

The new report titled ‘Global Parking Management Market’, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Parking Management market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2028). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/650

Key Highlights from the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of parking management solutions by end-users is expected to boost this segment's revenue growth.

The support & maintenance segment is expected to account for higher revenue share over the forecast period due to rising partnership among parking management solution providers and support & maintenance service providers to boost the agility of parking management solutions.

Increasing demand for revenue management solutions is expected to drive revenue growth of the global parking management market to a significant extent during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global parking management market on the basis of offering, services, solutions, deployment, parking site, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Support & Maintenance

System Integration

Consulting

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security & Surveillance

Valet Parking

Parking Reservation

Revenue Management

Access Control

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Parking Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Off-street

On-street

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Transportation

Government

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/parking-management-market

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Parking Management market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Regional Bifurcation of the Parking Management Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Parking Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Parking Management Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Parking Management Market By Service Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Parking Management Market By Solution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Parking Management Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Parking Management Market By Parking Site Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 10. Parking Management Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 11. Parking Management Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/650

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Virtual Power Plant Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565758599/virtual-power-plant-market-applications-technology-types-recent-trends-future-growth-analysis-and-forecasts-2028

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565760092/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market-global-industry-analysis-size-market-demand-growth-opportunities-2028

Deep Learning Chip Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565761259/deep-learning-chip-market-is-booming-worldwide-by-share-trends-size-growth-demand-segments-and-forecast-to-2028

Laboratory Automation Systems Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565761952/laboratory-automation-systems-market-size-growth-trends-insights-outlook-industry-analysis-business-scenario-2028

3D Food Printing Market @ https://marketographics.com/3d-food-printing-market-applications-overview-size-growth-trends-demand-types-technology-forecast-reports-2027/

Beacon Technology Market @ https://marketographics.com/beacon-technology-market-high-demand-business-scenario-size-share-growth-insights-industry-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-report-2027/

Military Communication Systems Market @ https://marketographics.com/military-communication-systems-market-applications-future-trends-recent-demand-growth-analysis-insights-types-outlook-size-and-forecasts-report-2027/

5G in Aviation Market @ https://marketographics.com/5g-in-aviation-market-size-growth-product-scope-high-demand-recent-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecasts-report-2028/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-parking-management-market