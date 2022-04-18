Body In Balance Chiropractic Launches an Innovative new Holistic Wellness Program to Reduce Chronic Inflammation
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jan Lefkowitz, founder of Body In Balance Chiropractic, launches an innovative new holistic wellness program to reduce chronic inflammation - Total Mind Body Optimization (TMB)
Body In Balance Chiropractic has launched a new program called Total Mind Body Optimization which takes a new angle on reducing chronic inflammation in the human body.
Their signature MAPS ProtocolTM , which has continued to evolve over the 20 year history of the company, utilizes advanced technology, specialized chiropractic care, deep therapeutic massage and a series of customized exercises called movement training to help heal injuries, reduce pain and transform posture.
The TMB Optimization Program builds upon the success of their existing MAPS ProtocolTM. Dr. Lefkowitz has identified chronic inflammation as the key area of focus for this new program due to its implication as being an important cause of many of the chronic diseases of the 21st century - heart disease, cancer, diabetes, arthritis, autoimmune and more. What makes their approach so unique is the proactive way that the root causes of inflammation are addressed from so many different angles.
The program's goal is to improve the alignment and posture and to get people moving better and without pain, as does their MAPS program. However, they go a step further by addressing other key drivers of chronic inflammation - gut health, stress levels, sleep quality, nutrient balance and weight loss. Even inflammation-causing food sensitivities are identified using advanced technology.
As always, their approach is non-drug and non-surgery based and patients are empowered with self-care protocols that they can use on their own to maintain their healthy lifestyle when their program is completed.
The TMB Program utilizes and combines many different healing therapies in a systemized approach such as chiropractic care, therapeutic massage work, posture correction, movement training, herbal protocols, guided meditation technology, breathwork, as well as specialized blood testing.
About Body In Balance Chiropractic
Body In Balance Chiropractic is a leader and innovator in the field of chiropractic care, therapeutic massage, movement training and posture correction. They have been transforming people's health with their MAPS Protocol at their flagship Midtown, Manhattan location since 2004. More recently, they have expanded with a second location in Purchase, NY which is located in Westchester County. Their programs are evidence-based, holistic and proactive and they believe in empowering patients with the tools they need for long term self-care.
Learn more at www.bodyinbalanceny.com
Jan Lefkowitz
Jan Lefkowitz
