Agricultural Pheromones Market huge growth projected by 2027, Analysis, Share, Strategy and Forecast

Market Size – USD 2,550.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends –Growing sustainable agricultural practices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural pheromones market is projected to be worth USD 7,992.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The agricultural pheromones market is observing high demand attributed to increasing pest proliferation in agricultural lands. Pheromones are a vital part of monitoring and management methods intended for agricultural crop pests. Mass trapping, mating disruption, push-pull, and attract-and-kill are amongst the direct approaches for pest control depending on pheromones' application. For instance, pheromones traps find usage in monitoring particular pests in agricultural lands. Constant monitoring of insects allows infestation detection prior to its occurrence. Early pest detection using pheromone traps lessens damage to agricultural crops and plants.

It will not be wrong to say that the agricultural pheromones market report talks about customer experience that matters to every business owner planning to leverage the strategic insights for their brand growth. The case studies included in the study further demonstrate how recent innovation, mergers or acquisitions, new launches, research and development etc. have enables prominent leaders to curb toughest issues related to production volumes, demand and supply, supply chain management and more.Study aims at providing data about key category dynamics such as user awareness and a buyer’s purchase intent, as well as tries to list down the relative influence of certain trends on the demand for a certain product or service.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Mating disruption is garnering significant traction in the market attributed to its diverse cropping circumstances. The pheromones application for pest control provides a promising solution to the challenges associated with the development of substitutes to mitigate hazards caused by chemical pesticides to the environment and human health.

The growing resistance of pests to conventionally used pesticides has increased the demand for agricultural pheromones.

Europe, led by France, contributed to a significant market share in 2019 attributed to rising usage of insecticides in crop production lands and increasing production of food crops.

In October 2019, CABI entered into a collaboration with Koppert Biological Systems for sustainable agricultural practice to combat the tomato leafminer. The partnership is intended to make sustainable biological controls accessible to invasive weeds and pests in developing and underdeveloped nations.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Koppert Biological Systems, Suterra LLC, Pherobank BV, Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, Biobest Group NV, BASF SE, Bio Controle, ISCA Technologies, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural pheromones market on the basis of product type, application mode, function, crop type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traps

Sprayers

Dispensers

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mating Disruption

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Vegetables

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Agricultural Pheromones market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Agricultural Pheromones market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Agricultural Pheromones market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Agricultural Pheromones Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

