Connected Agriculture Market Forecast 2028 Detailed Research Report Covering Key Players like IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Etc

Emergen Research Logo

Connected Agriculture Market Size – USD 3.65 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 16.8%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of smart water usage practices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global connected agriculture market size is expected to reach USD 12.57 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to ensure food security and increase agricultural processes efficiency and productivity to meet rising global food demand. Increasing implementation of advanced technologies to manage, enhance, and control farming activities is expected to drive growth of the global connected agriculture market during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of IoT sensors to aid in crop monitoring and cultivation in order to enhance farm operations and optimize agricultural processes are other major factors driving market growth. Farmers are increasingly utilizing farm management systems as these assist, not only farmers, but other stakeholders in the field of agriculture, with collection of information and management by utilizing various tracking devices and sensors.

The report studies the historical data of the Connected Agriculture market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Connected Agriculture industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Connected Agriculture market.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/697

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, Land O’Lakes Inc. and Microsoft Corporation announced a multiyear strategic alliance to launch new innovations in agriculture, expand sustainability practices for farmers, improve the supply chain, and minimize the rural broadband gap. The strategic alliance is expected to deliver solutions, which would help in increasing profit potential of farmers and drive adoption of sustainable agricultural practices.

Platforms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to constantly monitor and remotely control smart agriculture devices utilized in connected agriculture systems is projected to drive demand for device management platforms going ahead.

Pre-production planning and management segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to minimize pest and disease outbreaks and inefficiencies in planting is driving increasing utilization of pre-production planning and management solutions.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global connected agriculture market in 2020. Increasing investment by major players in the region such as IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Deere & Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Iteris, Inc., and Trimble navigation for development of connected agriculture solutions is resulting in rising demand for connected agriculture solutions in countries in the region.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Deere & Company, SAP SE, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Iteris, Inc., and Trimble Navigation.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/697

Emergen Research has segmented the global connected agriculture market on the basis of component, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Production Planning and Management

In-Production Planning and Management

Post-Production Planning and Management

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Connected Agriculture market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Connected Agriculture market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Connected Agriculture market.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/697

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Connected Agriculture Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Connected Agriculture market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/697

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Email Encryption Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-globally-leading-companies-in-the-email-encryption-market

Blockchain Technology Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/blockchain-technology-expanding-scope-of-the-disruptive-technology-beyond-bitcoin

Streaming Analytics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-8-leading-companies-in-the-streaming-analytics-industry-in-the-world-streaming-analytics-all-you-need-to-know

Enterprise Data Management Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-in-the-enterprise-data-management-market

Cloud Object Storage Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-6-leading-cloud-object-storage-companies-in-the-world

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.