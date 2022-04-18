Signal Intelligence Market Size & Share 2020 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 18.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the command and control systems are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market. Also higher usage of space-based command and control infrastructure and smart city command center applications are expected to fuel the market growth.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Signal Intelligence market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Military Critical Infrastructure

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Transportation System

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Army

Air force

Navy

Defense Intelligence

Commercial Services

key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes and commercial applications. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) market enforcement.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Signal Intelligence Market Report:

The report encompasses Signal Intelligence market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Signal Intelligence industry

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

