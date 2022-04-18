Interventional Cardiology Market Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Interventional Cardiology Market is expected to reach USD 26.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions. The government has increased the allocation of healthcare budgetary in developing countries, and it has also introduced several reimbursement policies to encourage the adoption of technologically advanced interventional cardiology devices. The awareness programs launched by the various non-profit organization, academic institutions, and government regarding the coronary heart diseases and technologically advanced diagnostic solutions is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry in the emerging economies. Increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers for the production of more enhanced, accurate, and cost-effective technology will drive the market growth of the product over the forecast period.

The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. In order to meet the growing demand for the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Interventional Cardiology market along with crucial statistical data about the Interventional Cardiology market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Terumo Corporation, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, Ivascular, BIOTRONIK, and Biosensors, among others.

Highlights from the Report

The Angioplasty stents dominated the market with a share of 40.3% in 2019 due to the innovation of technologically advanced stents such as bioabsorbable stents, which minimizes the artery blockages.

The Hospital segment is expected to dominate the end user segment due to the development of the healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced devices.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the Interventional cardiology market in 2019 due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers for product development and high healthcare expenditures.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Interventional Cardiology industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Interventional Cardiology Market on the basis of Product, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Catheters (Angiography Catheters, Guiding Catheters, IVUS Catheters)

Angioplasty Balloons (Cutting Balloons, Normal Balloons, Drug-Eluting Balloons)

Plaque Modification Devices

Angioplasty Stents (Bioabsorbable stents, Drug-Eluting stents, Bare-Metal stents)

Others (Guidewires, Balloon Inflation devices)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac Catheterization labs

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Interventional Cardiology Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Interventional Cardiology market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Interventional Cardiology market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Interventional Cardiology market

