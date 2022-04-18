Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Trends And Forecast | Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Evolent Health, Oracle Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for improving efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses & growing introduction Big Data in the healthcare industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Healthcare Analytics Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Healthcare Analytics market outlook over the forecast duration (2018-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/439

The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Healthcare Analytics market.

The global healthcare analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 90.84 Billion by 2027. The global healthcare analytics market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand to improve efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses. Growing introduction of Big Data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the global healthcare analytics market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising integration of Big Data analytics with mHealth applications is likely to propel the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the global Healthcare Analytics market:

Health Catalyst Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Evolent Health, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAP SE

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Healthcare Analytics market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/439

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Healthcare Analytics Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Healthcare Analytics Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Healthcare Analytics Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Healthcare Analytics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Healthcare Analytics Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 10. Healthcare Analytics Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare analytics market in terms of component, deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Administrative & Operational Analysis

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Provider

Healthcare Payer

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-analytics-market

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, TIBCO Software Inc. declared to have reached a contract to acquire Information Builders, Inc., a pioneering data analytics software provider.

Through the addition of Information Builders, TIBCO would have exposure to a more extensive range of analytics and techniques, significantly improving the company’s ability to support other companies in overcoming the most difficult data quality issues.

The hardware segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Healthcare analytics entail a robust networking infrastructure to collect, analyze, and deliver a large volume of data. High-cost of hardware components, such as computers’ components, is driving the segment.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Healthcare Analytics market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Healthcare Analytics in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Healthcare Analytics in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Healthcare Analytics?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/439

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Virtual Power Plant Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565758599/virtual-power-plant-market-applications-technology-types-recent-trends-future-growth-analysis-and-forecasts-2028

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565760092/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market-global-industry-analysis-size-market-demand-growth-opportunities-2028

Deep Learning Chip Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565761259/deep-learning-chip-market-is-booming-worldwide-by-share-trends-size-growth-demand-segments-and-forecast-to-2028

Laboratory Automation Systems Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565761952/laboratory-automation-systems-market-size-growth-trends-insights-outlook-industry-analysis-business-scenario-2028

3D Food Printing Market @ https://marketographics.com/3d-food-printing-market-applications-overview-size-growth-trends-demand-types-technology-forecast-reports-2027/

Beacon Technology Market @ https://marketographics.com/beacon-technology-market-high-demand-business-scenario-size-share-growth-insights-industry-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-report-2027/

Military Communication Systems Market @ https://marketographics.com/military-communication-systems-market-applications-future-trends-recent-demand-growth-analysis-insights-types-outlook-size-and-forecasts-report-2027/

5G in Aviation Market @ https://marketographics.com/5g-in-aviation-market-size-growth-product-scope-high-demand-recent-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecasts-report-2028/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-healthcare-analytics-market