5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Leading Companies and Global Industry Trends 2021-2028

5G Infrastructure Market Trends – Rising government focus to develop smart cities.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections in various industries. Increasing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage is further expected to fuel growth of the global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period.

Rising government focus to develop smart cities is also expected to propel global 5G infrastructure market growth.

The report covers the following companies– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing implementation of 5G radio access network is driving revenue growth of the hardware segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.2% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the sub-6 GHz segment is expected to lead among the other spectrum segments in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period due to rising usage of sub-6 GHz signals for developing smart cities.

Increasing deployment of non-standalone architecture to integrate 5G infrastructure with existing LTE infrastructure is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the non-standalone segment in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the enterprise segment is expected to lead among the other end-use segments in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for higher bandwidth for virtual meetings.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Support & Maintenance

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Training & Education

Hardware

Core Network

Radio Access Network

Backhaul & Transport

Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm Wave

Sub-6 GHz

High Band

Mid Band

Low Band

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Standalone

Non-standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial

Retail

Logistics

Enterprise

Defense

Residential

Government

Energy & Power

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Market segment by region / country:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

