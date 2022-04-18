Biomaterials Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027
The Global Biomaterials Market is projected to reach USD 297.08 billion in 2027.
The latest market evaluation report on the Biomaterials Market explores how the Biomaterials market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, hike in the geriatric population, and significant technological advancements in the biomaterials industry are expected to drive the growth of the Biomaterials market.
Biomaterials Market Size – USD 106.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in Biomaterials platform and improved regulations for surgical procedures
The plastic surgery industry is experiencing a dynamic transition and growing fastest in the biomaterials market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, positive public perception toward cosmetic surgeries, and technological advances are factors increasing the demand for plastic surgeries.
In January 2019, ProMed Pharma and DSM Biomedical announced a business development partnership focused on polymeric drug delivery. Thus increasing the demand for its biomaterial market over the estimated period.
In January 2019, DSM Biomedical partnered with ProMed Pharma to control its biomedical biomaterials delivering novel controlled-release drug implants and corresponding combination devices with ProMed's micro molding and extrusion capabilities.
Key players in the market include Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biomaterials Market on the basis of Type, Application, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Ceramic
Calcium Phosphate
Aluminium Oxide
Calcium Sulfate
Carbon
Zirconia
Glass
Metallic
Gold and silver alloys
Cobalt-Chrome Alloy
Titanium and its alloys
Stainless Steel
Polymeric
Nylon
Silicon Rubber
Polyetheretherketone
Polyester
Acrylic Glass
Polyethylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Natural
Alginates
Chitin
Cellulose
Collagen and Gelatin
Fibrin
Hyaluronic Acid
Silk
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Cardiovascular
Sensors
Stents
Pacemakers
Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators
Vascular Grafts
Guidewires
Others
Ophthalmology
Lens
Intraoccular
Contact
Synthetic Corneas
Occular Tissue Replacement
Others
Orthopedic
Viscosupplementation
Orthobiologics
Joint Replacement Biomaterials
Spine Biomaterials
Others
Plastic Surgery
Soft Tissue Fillers
Bioengineered Skins
Facial Wrinkle Treatment
Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries
Peripheral Nerve Repair
Acellular Dermal Matrices
Others
Neurology
Shunting Systems
Cortical Neural Prosthetics
Hydrogel Scaffold for CNS repair
Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation
Others
Tissue Engineering
Others
Regional Analysis:
The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Biomaterials market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Biomaterials market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.
Highlights of the TOC:
1. Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Key Biomaterials market segments
1.3 Major players
1.4 Market analysis by product
1.5 Market analysis by application
1.6 Report timeline
2. Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Biomaterials market size
2.2 Latest Biomaterials market trends
2.3 Key growth trends
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1 Global Biomaterials market key players
3.2 Global Biomaterials size by manufacturers
3.3 Products of major players
3.4 Entry barriers in the Biomaterials market
3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances
The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2027
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
Valuable Market Insights:
The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.
Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.
The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Biomaterials market.
The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.
