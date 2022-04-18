Membrane Bioreactor Market Emerging Trend | By Key Players, Product Type, Application and Region
Increasing utilization of membrane bioreactors by municipal corporations for wastewater treatment is driving the global membrane bioreactor market.
The new report titled ‘Global Membrane Bioreactor Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Membrane Bioreactor market outlook over the forecast duration. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Membrane Bioreactor market.
The membrane bioreactor(MBR) market would reach value of USD 4.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of membrane bioreactors by municipalities. Moreover, growing concerns regarding degradation of the environment are also driving the demand for membrane bioreactors, as the technology provides eco-friendly treatment to industrial as well as municipal wastewater. Membrane bioreactors are cost-effective and they require less time compared to the conventional municipal wastewater treatment processes.
Key market participants include Toray Industries, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A., SUEZ, Kubota, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Koch Separation Solutions, Huber Technology, Parkson Corporation, and Alfa Laval
Key Highlights of Report
In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, an expert in managing critical water treatment solutions, announced the acquisition of Aquapure Technologies, a water service and equipment company in Ohio, the U.S. The acquisition would help in strengthening of service capabilities of the former in Ohio and the surrounding areas.
The submerged membrane bioreactor(MBR) segment held the largest market share of 57.7% in 2019. Lower energy requirement and increased biodegradation efficiency of submerged membrane bioreactors are driving the segment.
The hollow fiber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The lesser operational and maintenance costs of hollow fibers compared to flat-sheet and multi-tubular membranes are driving the segment.
Regional Overview:
The global Membrane Bioreactor market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Membrane Bioreactor market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.
Competitive Outlook:
The global Membrane Bioreactor market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Membrane Bioreactor market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.
Emergen Research has segmented the global membrane bioreactor market in terms of system configuration, membrane type, application, and region as follows:
System Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
External
Submerged
Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Flat Sheet
Hollow Fiber
Multi-tubular
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Industrial Wastewater Treatment
Municipal Wastewater Treatment
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Radical Highlights of the Membrane Bioreactor Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Membrane Bioreactor market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Membrane Bioreactor market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
