Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Share, Size, Demand, Global Research, Region by Forecast to 2027
Growing demand for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint display screens is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is projected to be worth USD 14.37 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in consumer goods, building & construction, automotive, and solar panels.
The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is projected to be worth USD 14.37 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in consumer goods, building & construction, automotive, and solar panels. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.
Key participants include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, and Natoco Co. Ltd., among others.
Key Highlights From The Report
In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.
The demand for anti-reflective coatings is primarily driven by a high demand for smartphones, which are being checked numerous times in a day. These products improve the visibility of the screen, even in bright lights indoors or sunlight. Moreover, growing demand for large ultra-HD screen televisions are widely used in developed countries and gaining momentum in developing countries.
The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.
Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Anti-Reflective Coatings
Anti-Fingerprint Coatings
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Electron Beam
Vacuum Deposition
Sol Gel
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Consumer Goods
Eyewear
Display Screen
Others
Building & Construction
Automotive
Solar Panels
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.
Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.
Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.
In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.
Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.
