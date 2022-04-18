Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Share, Size, Demand, Global Research, Region by Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint display screens is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Emergen research latest document, titled ‘Global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings industry entails useful insights into the estimated Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans.

The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is projected to be worth USD 14.37 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in consumer goods, building & construction, automotive, and solar panels. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, and Natoco Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

The demand for anti-reflective coatings is primarily driven by a high demand for smartphones, which are being checked numerous times in a day. These products improve the visibility of the screen, even in bright lights indoors or sunlight. Moreover, growing demand for large ultra-HD screen televisions are widely used in developed countries and gaining momentum in developing countries.

The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Vacuum Deposition

Sol Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Eyewear

Display Screen

Others

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

