Europe Hair Care Products & Styling Tools Market is Projected to Hit USD 3.28 Billion by 2021-2028 | Europe Hair Care Products & Styling Tools Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 4.94%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe hair care products & styling tools market size amounted to USD 2.24 billion in 2020. The market value is set to grow from USD 2.34 billion in 2021 to USD 3.28 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast duration period. Haircare and hair styling are gaining increased importance among individuals of all age groups. Demand for advanced hair products across Europe will propel the market forward, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Europe Hair Care Products & Styling Tools Market, 2021-2028”.

The majority of hair care products & styling tools in Europe are sold through hair salons and hairdressers. The distribution channel helps brands stay updated about the latest consumer behavior trends as well as other factors influencing their buying decisions. Hairdressers and hair salons employ experts to help users and clients select the right product based on their hair type, hair issues, and personal preference. Recent trends show that the average European consumer is willing to pay extra for premium-range products. Brands are expected to partner with reputed salons and hairdressers to stay competitive in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Reduced Hair Salon and Hairdresser Visits Impacted Market Growth

Most hair salons and hairdressers in Europe and worldwide were temporarily shut down during strict stay-at-home order issued across countries, mainly during 2020. However, amid lockdown restrictions, a vast number of people started experimenting with different hairstyles and products from the comfort of their homes. Easily accessible information on online websites and reliable content on social media platforms offered consumers new ways to experiment with their hair. These trends negatively impacted the Europe hair care products & styling tools market growth due to lower dependence on hair salons and hairdressers.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the Europe hair care products & styling tools market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Procter & Gamble (Ohio, U.S.)

L’Oréal S.A (Clichy, France)

Wahl Clipper Corporation (Illinois, U.S.)

Jemella Ltd (Leeds, U.K.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Dusseldrof, Germany)

Codibel n.v/s.a (Seneffe, Belgium)

Davines S.p.A. (Parma, Italy)

Revlon Inc. (New York, U.S.)

KIEPE s.r.l (Premana, Italy)

Drivers & Restraints



Rising Number of Hair Salons and Hairdressers to Promote Market Growth

The Europe market is primarily driven by the rising number of hairdressers and beauty salons across Europe. The U.K. National Hair & Beauty Federation (NHBF) reports that more than 1,000 new hair and beauty salons were established in the country in 2020. While the number of hairdressers continues to grow, the continuous shift toward hair products with food-based ingredients is also emerging as a notable trend. More and more people are seeking haircare products that are free from harmful ingredients and are environment-friendly. These factors will drive the regional demand significantly.

However, growth could be hampered by the growing penetration of online retailers, which is affecting product distribution via hair salons and hairdressers

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.

List of key industry players.

Major strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Segments

Based on product, the market is classified into hair care products and hair styling tools. The hair care products segment includes shampoos, hair growth products, hair treatment products, colorants, and others. On the other hand, the hairstyling tools segment is divided into hair dryers, hair clippers/trimmers, hair irons/hair stylers, hair shavers, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into men and women.

By country, the market is segmented into the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and the Rest of Europe.

Regional Insights

Germany to Witness Strong Demand for Premium-Quality Products

Germany is slated to dominate the Europe hair care products & styling tools market share over 2021-2028. In 2020, the regional market value stood at USD 364.46 million. The country is one of the leading importers of raw materials for haircare and cosmetics products. Growing demand for luxury products with natural ingredients is a key trend across Germany.

The U.K. will experience rapid growth in the forthcoming years led by rising consumer attraction toward organic beauty products. Meanwhile, the market in France is driven by increased consumer spending on premium-quality products.

Industry Development

October 2021 – - Parlux, an Italian manufacturer of hair dryers and other related hair care electrical appliances launched its new Parlux ALYON red edition. The company used the new K-Advance Plus professional motor for effective performances. The Parlux ALYON red edition is available in two versions, Standard (with two nozzles) and Pack Parlux ALYON + MagicSense.

