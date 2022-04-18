Medical Cannabis Market Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Increasing adoption of medical cannabis for cancer patient pain management and by those experiencing muscle spasms are factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the medical cannabis market explores how the Medical Cannabis market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time

Increasing adoption of medical cannabis for cancer patient pain management and by those experiencing muscle spasms are factors driving market revenue growth

Medical Cannabis Market Size – USD 10.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.5%, Market Trends – Legalization of marijuana in various countries

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Medical Cannabis market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Medical Cannabis market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Medical Cannabis industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

The report further assesses the market dynamics, market landscape, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, year-on-year growth rate, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It offers in-depth assessment of key companies operating in the market on the basis of their expansion plans, market position, financial standing, and gross profit margins.

Dispensaries segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. Patients who are prescribed medical cannabis prefer to buy it from a legal source to abide by the regulations, which will propel the growth of dispensaries segment.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020, as the product is commonly used in the U.S. to treat patients. Countries in the region are promoting derivatives such as resins, tinctures, oil, and vaporizers among the youth, who are the primary consumers. 36 states in the U.S. allows medical sales of marijuana and the country witnessed record sales in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Key players in the market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

It also provides information about their current advancements and key market strategies. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Medical Cannabis market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Cannabis market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oil

Buds

Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Anorexia

Seizures

Muscle Spasm

Cancer

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dispensaries

Online

Global Medical Cannabis Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Medical Cannabis market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Medical Cannabis market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Medical Cannabis market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Medical Cannabis industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Regional Analysis of the Medical Cannabis Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key points discussed in the report for Global Medical Cannabis Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Medical Cannabis market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Medical Cannabis Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Medical Cannabis Market

Chapter 4: Medical Cannabis Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Medical Cannabis Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

