Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The increasing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies and rising chronic disease incidence are driving the demand for the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market explores how the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time

The increasing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies and rising chronic disease incidence are driving the demand for the market.

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size – USD 3.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.2%, Market Trends – The rise in the use of Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) to treat chromosomal disorders.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/156

The Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to footing in the gain a robust market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

In August 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of innovative healthcare equipment, BioTek Instruments, Inc. This acquisition will expand Agilent’s product portfolio and its presence in North America.

Cell-free fetal DNA is a non-invasive procedure and therefore does not pose a health risk of CVS (chorionic villus sampling) or amniocentesis, like pain and any slight chance of infection. Due to these benefits, the cell-free fetal DNA segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market, in 2019.

The MPSS technology segment is anticipated to dominate the global market with a CAGR of 26.7%, owing to the advantage of producing a measurable profile of gene expression in cells or tissues.

The gynecology segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecasted period, as the cell-free DNA approach is being used to detect genetic issues of baby and to diagnose pregnancy complications such as pregnancy loss.

North America is accounted for the largest market with a share of 33.6% in 2019, owing to the increasing chronic diseases and pregnancy problems in this region due to the changes in lifestyles of the population. Besides, the adoption of advanced technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market shortly.

Key participants include Sequenom, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Allenex AB, Roche Holdings AG, Biocept, Inc., and CareDx, Inc., among others.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-dna-market

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)

Circulating tumor DNA

Donor-derived cell-free DNA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MPSS

t-MPS

SNP

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transplantation

Gynecology

Oncology

Key points discussed in the report for Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market

Chapter 4: Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/156

Related reports:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

RNA Transcriptomics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs