Waste Recycling Services Market: Analysis of Potential Business Opportunity Worth USD 91.67 Billion by 2030

The global waste recycling services market is expected to grow from USD 56.28 Billion in 2020 to USD 91.67 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Over the forecast period, rising waste management concerns, combined with increasing waste disposal issues, are expected to fuel demand for waste recycling services. Adoption of strict rules has boosted waste recycling research and development, which is projected to drive market expansion during the forecast period. The development of numerous waste disposal methods and procedures has evolved from increased awareness about appropriate waste disposal for the maintenance of animal and human health.

The paper & paperboard segment led the market with a market value of 36.08 billion in 2020.

The product segment is divided into paper & paperboard, plastics, metals, food, glass, yard trimmings, bulbs, batteries & electronics, others. The paper & paperboard segment led the market with a market value of 36.08 billion in 2020 because of increased paper waste generation from packaging, newspapers, and containers. Changing consumer trends and population growth have spurred the growth of the e-commerce industries, increasing packaging demand. Over the forecast period, this is expected to have a favorable influence on paper and paperboard recycling.

The municipal segment led the market with a market value of around 31.18 billion in 2020.

The application segment includes industrial and municipal. The municipal segment led the market with a market value of around 31.18 billion in 2020. Municipalities are adopting waste management policies that allow them to not only prevent the negative consequences of waste, but also to recover resources, realize economic, environmental, and social benefits, and take a step toward a more sustainable future, thereby boosting market growth.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global waste recycling services market with a 21.78 billion of the market revenues in 2020. The rising industrialization and urbanization have resulted in a huge increase in the use of natural resources and waste generation.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Amdahl Corp., Biffa, Collins & Aikman, Covanta, Epson, Inc., Eurokey Recycling, Ltd., Fetzer Vineyards, Interface, Inc., Northstar Recycling, Triple M Metal LP and Xerox Corp. among others.

