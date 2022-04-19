Art of Uniformity's Sustainable Designer Lab Coats Now Available for Pre-order

An industry leader with a mission to use the power of creativity for the greater good has unveiled a new product.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finally, a unisex designer lab coat that’s functional, stylish AND sustainable. The “Chicago Ave” lab coat is the second style to be unveiled from Art of Uniformity's sustainable medical uniform collection and is now available for preorder. Medical professionals will now have access to lab coats that not only make them look and feel good but are good for our planet too.

"We are very excited about this launch," said Shireen Jamehdor, Creative Director for Art of Uniformity.

Art Of Uniformity®, according to Jamehdor, strives to bring the arts into the forefront of every creation because creative thinking is the catalyst for innovation, and thinking like an artist can lead to a variety of unorthodox approaches for all kinds of issues.

"Creativity is important. It's how we express ourselves, and it's how we as human beings create culture," Jamehdor stressed before adding, "And now more than ever, the means in which we create is crucial to sustaining not only our cultures but our existence on this planet."

The company, which has been featured in VoyageLA Online Magazine, and is the recipient of the “Sustainable Strategies & Solutions in Fashion" Certificate of Completion from FASHIONDEX, revealed that the Chicago Ave lab coat is the first sustainable designer lab coat of its kind.

Some notable features include:

• Plenty of pocket storage: chest pocket with pen slot, two large outer pockets, two medium inside pockets.

• Superb contemporary unisex fit with a modern silhouette.

• Novelty embroidery of the Chicago Loop transit map on the wearer's left outer pocket.

• No added chemical treatments or antimicrobials.

• Certified eco-friendly blend of recycled fabric that’s both durable and comfortable.

“It took us 2 ½ years, and many fabric iterations and wear tests to create something that we really love and are proud to bring to an industry that is lacking in true style and sustainability," Jamehdor said. Watch a short video clip of the lab coat in action to see what she means.

For more information, please visit https://artofuniformity.com, or send an email to cs@artofuniformity.com regarding questions about this lab coat prior to preordering.

About Art of Uniformity

Art Of Uniformity® combines traditional uniform elements with avant-garde design to create classic, versatile styles with a touch of novelty. Each design is the catalyst for inspiration that leads to the curation of your personal uniform styles.

Contact Details:

1812 W. Burbank Blvd #5452

Burbank, CA 91506

United States