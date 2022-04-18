Surgical Drapes Market: Analysis of Potential Business Opportunity Worth USD 1.73 Billion by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Surgical Drapes Market Size by Type (Disposable, Reusable), Risk Type (Minimal (AAMI Level 1), Low (AAMI Level 2), Moderate (AAMI Level 3), High (AAMI Level 4)), End Use (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global surgical drapes market is expected to grow from USD 1.18 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.73 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2021-2030. During the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, enhanced draping techniques are being used during airway procedures. Clear plastic drapes successfully reduce aerosolization and droplet spray during extubation, and companies in the surgical drapes market are broadening their production capacities. This is required because extended exposure to virus particles during upper airway surgical manipulation raises the likelihood of viral particles being transmitted to healthcare providers.

Get a sample PDF of the report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12619

The reusable segment led the market with a market value of 0.69 billion in 2020.

The type segment is divided into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment led the market with a market value of 0.69 billion in 2020. Durable and high-performance fabrics are required for reusable surgical drapes. Trilaminate and microfilament fabrics are examples of innovative textiles that provide high levels of safety. For reprocessing, the drapes can be washed and autoclaved. Reusable fabrics are also friendly to the environment and provide adequate barrier protection, infection control, and increased comfort.

The moderate (AAMI Level 3) segment led the market with a market value of around 0.42 billion in 2020.

The risk type segment includes minimal (AAMI Level 1), low (AAMI Level 2), moderate (AAMI Level 3), high (AAMI Level 4). The moderate (AAMI Level 3) segment led the market with a market value of around 0.42 billion in 2020. The segment's growth can be attributed to its widespread use in a variety of surgeries, as well as its cost-effectiveness and assurance of safety. These drapes are utilised for a variety of surgical procedures where there is a moderate risk of fluid exposure. As a result, the need for moderate-risk surgical drapes is projected to rise as the number of surgeries with significant bleeding increases. Furthermore, the growing requirement to protect patients and surgical staff from blood, liquid, and other infectious materials is driving the expansion of the segment.

Request a Customization on the report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12619

The hospitals segment led the market with a market value of around 0.73 billion in 2020.

The end use segment includes clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, others. The hospitals segment led the market with a market value of around 0.73 billion in 2020.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global surgical drapes market with a 0.34 billion of the market revenues in 2020. The rising number of surgeries, combined with the growing population, can be attributed to the market's growth. Furthermore, in the forecast period, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, as well as increased research and development activities, are expected to generate new potential prospects for the market. Furthermore, the region's rapidly growing medical tourism industry is contributing to an increase in demand for surgical drapes.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include 3M, Cardinal Health, Medica Europe BV, Guardian, Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, OneMed, Priontex, PAUL HARTMANN AG and STERIS plc. among others.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us: