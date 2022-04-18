Polyethylene Furanoate Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging and the consumer friendly properties of PEF

The Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market research study published by Emergen research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Polyethylene Furanoate industry. The report covers the Polyethylene Furanoate Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Polyethylene Furanoate market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Polyethylene Furanoate market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Polyethylene Furanoate market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The Polyethylene Furanoate Market will be worth USD 120.1 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for bio-based polymer products across multiple industries like automotive and packaging has been the primary driving factors propelling the market growth on a global scale. Additionally, the consumer as well as environment friendly features of PEF over bio-based PET is expected to stimulate the demand in the future.

Segmental Analysis

The global Polyethylene Furanoate market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Polyethylene Furanoate sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key participants include Avantium Technologies B.V., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Sulzer ChemTech., Corbion, Biochem AG, and Swicofil AG. among others.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Polyethylene Furanoate market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Polyethylene Furanoate business sphere.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June 2019, the Netherlands based Avantium, commercialized its patented YXY branded technology of furanics. With the help of this strategy, the company is trying to produce technologically advanced green fuels in order to scale up the usage of PEF across all the major regions.

The bottle segment is gaining a lot of traction over the recent past and is likely to register a progressive CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecasted period. This is mainly because packaged drinking services are majorly shifting towards the adoption of PEF because of the friendly characteristics as well as the growing levels of awareness regarding the betterment of the environment.

The films made using PEF material have potentially good odor and gas barrier properties. They have the capability to replace different kinds of plastic resins present in packaging applications. This is likely to stimulate the demand of PEF over the forthcoming years and boost its market growth over the forecasted years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyethylene Furanoate Market on the application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bottles

Films

Fibers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:-

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Polyethylene Furanoate market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

