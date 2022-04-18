Optogenetics Market is Booming Globally | Keyplayers: Addgene, Coherent Inc., Elliot Scientific Limited

The global optogenetics market reached a value of US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 85.4 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optogenetics represents a scientific approach that includes the combination of genetics and optics technologies. It is used for controlling and monitoring the biological functions of neurons and other types of cells with light sensors. This information offers insights into individual behavior and physiology, such as learning, movement, memory, navigation, metabolism, respiration, sensor processing, etc. Optogenetics assists in clinical discoveries by shedding light on the cellular activities associated with several diseases and ailments, including stroke, drug addiction, chronic pain, epilepsy, obsessive compulsion disorder (OCD), social dysfunction, etc. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in the field of neuroscience.

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 85.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.30% during 2022-2027.

Optogenetics Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as congenital abnormalities and spinal cord injuries, is primarily driving the optogenetics market. Additionally, the introduction of fiber-coupled light-emitting diodes (LEDs) to enable untethered light delivery is further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the growing inclination among healthcare professionals towards optogenetic therapeutic methodologies, on account of their spatial, cellular, and temporal precision, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the implementation of numerous stringent regulations by government bodies across countries to support the development of novel drugs for treating neurological diseases is also positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, several technological advancements in neural connectivity, wireless microchips, and imaging tools, such as computed tomography (CT), position emission tomography (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), etc., to precisely evaluate organs and tissues for identifying disorders are anticipated to fuel the optogenetics market over the forecasted period.

Global Optogenetics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Addgene, Coherent Inc., Elliot Scientific Limited, GenSight Biologics S.A., HÜBNER GmbH & Co KG, Judges Scientific plc, Laserglow Technologies, Noldus Information Technology, Regenxbio Inc., Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd, The Jackson Laboratory and Thorlabs Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, light equipment type, application and end user.

Breakup by Light Equipment Type:

• Light-emitting Diode (LED)

• Laser

Breakup by Application:

• Neuroscience

• Behavioral Tracking

• Retinal Disease Treatment

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic

• Research

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

