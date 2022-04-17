Opening of "TBEA Dushanbe Mining Company" LLC in Kumarghi bolo area of Ayni district

TAJIKISTAN, April 17 - On April 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon launched the activities of the gold and silver refining plant of the Limited Liability Company "TBEA Dushanbe Mining Industry" in Kumarghi bolo area of Ayni district.

The opening ceremony took place online.

The Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon in Guliston and the Chairman of the Board of TBEA Zhang Xin in Xinjiang of the People's Republic of China symbolically pressed the button to start the gold refining plant and got familiar with the process of ore processing and gold production.

The installed technology is the latest and is manufactured by the People's Republic of China, which meets modern standards. The plant concentrates the ore with chemical solutions in two stages to produce pure gold and silver. The production capacity of the plant is 4 tons of gold and 1 ton of silver per year. Currently, the company employs 30 people.

The ore concentrate is extracted from the Kumarghi bolo and Duobai sharqi deposits.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon was informed that the mining and processing enterprise “Kumarghi bolo” has the capacity to extract and process 3000 tons of raw materials per day and use it to produce powder for gold and silver. The ore production process takes place in five stages - extraction, crushing, leaching, separation and smelting.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon highly evaluated the system of work, as well as the process of extraction and processing of ore in the company LLC "TBEA Dushanbe Mining Industry". Officials were instructed to complete the remaining work in a timely manner, increase production and attract more people to permanent work.