TAJIKISTAN, April 17 - On April 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a working meeting with leaders and activists of Sughd region.

Summing up the working visits to a number of cities and districts of the region, which lasted from April 14 to 17, the President of the country set specific tasks before the region's officials on the timely implementation of instructions of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, instructions given during working visits of the President, including measures to worthily prepare for the occasion of the 35th anniversary of state independence.

Reminding of the current difficult situation in the world, President Emomali Rahmon stressed that the current situation has a serious impact on the economic and social situation in almost all countries, including Tajikistan, and according to experts, the consequences of this extremely sensitive period are unpredictable and long-term.

In this regard, in order to prevent the adverse impact of these factors, the President instructed the heads of ministries and departments, executive bodies of state power in regions, cities and districts, including Sughd region, to take urgent measures to reduce the impact of external factors.

For the development and promotion of industries, especially small and medium business, it was considered necessary to organize and conduct work to attract foreign direct investment, to ensure access to soft and long-term loans for small and medium businesses.

Other instructions were given to the executive bodies of state power of Sughd region and its cities and districts together with the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies for the implementation of the goal of rapid industrialization of the country, creation of enterprises and creation of new jobs.

During the analysis of the situation in the social sphere, special attention was paid to improving the quality of education and of medical services in the health sector, intensifying sanitation among the population.

Leaders and activists of the country have been tasked to work among the population to prevent the tendency of young people's adhesion to radical and extremist groups and movements, xenophobia, wearing of foreign clothes and observing undesirable traditions, and to guide them to vigilance. Together with law enforcement agencies and with the broad involvement of structures working with youth, women, parents and the intelligentsia, it was emphasized to educate young people in the spirit of devotion to the people and homeland and respect for national values.