Plant-based Protein Market - GROWTH, TRENDS, COVID-19 IMPACT, AND FORECASTS (2020 - 2027)

Plant-based Protein Market Trends – Increasing demand for Plant-based milk with extra protein

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Plant-based Protein Market will be worth USD 16.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of plant-based protein market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among the health-conscious population and their changing dietary patterns. The growing demand for Protein supplements among consumers to improve their health and wellness is expected to drive the growth of plant-based protein products. The sedentary lifestyle of the growing population has resulted in the prevalence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, which has increased their need to consume plant-based protein products.

Advancements in biotechnology and microbiology research activities are expected to fuel the development of the plant-based protein market over the forecast period. Increasing innovations and the launch of newly enhanced products by the emerging and key players in the plant-based protein market are augmenting the market growth at the global level. The rising lactose intolerance among the growing population is also contributing to the growth of the plant-based protein market over the forecast period. The growing trend of Plant-based milk with extra protein is boosting the development of the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Watson, a non-dairy ingredient solutions business headquartered in the U.S., was acquired by Glanbia PLC. Watson is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality custom nutrient premix, food and beverage, bakery ingredient, personal care and supplement industries, and edible film and material conditioning solutions.

The dry form segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. Increasing demand for protein concentrates has resulted in the growing utilization of the dry form of processing of protein for the production of the concentrates.

Protein Isolates are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. The protein isolates can easily be mixed with different food products and easy to digest, which has increased its demand among the health-conscious population.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Plant-based Protein market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Plant-based Protein report include : Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland (Adm), Dupont, Roquette Frères, Glanbia, Wilmar International, Dsm, Kerry Group, Emsland Group, And Ingredion, Among Others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Plant-based Protein Market on the basis of Type, Form, Application, Source, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Ingredients

Animal Feed

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pea

Soy

Wheat

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Plant-based Protein Market size and share for the projected period of 2019-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global eHealth Market Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Finally, all aspects of the Plant-based Protein Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

