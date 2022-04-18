Air Treatment Market May See Big Move | Honeywell, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Mann+Hummel, Camfil and more

Emergen Research Logo

Air Treatment Market Trends – Technological advancements in air treatment products

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Air Treatment Market - Forecast to 2028’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Air Treatment market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Air Treatment industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario.

The air treatment market size is expected to reach USD 39.06 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for air treatment processes across various industrial verticals such as automotive, manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and pulp & paper. These industries are increasingly investing in air treatment products to efficiently treat air contaminants at emission sources in order to meet increasingly stringent air quality standards. Activated carbon materials are increasingly being utilized for industrial air treatment applications in order to capture toxic air pollutants, which primarily include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), from landfill sites, petrochemical plants, and chemical processing and manufacturing facilities. Safety Standards implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the automotive industry is a key factor boosting demand for air treatment products.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/672

Key players in the market include Honeywell, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mann+Hummel, Camfil, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, 3M, Atlas Copco, and Cummins.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Air Treatment market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Air Treatment market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/672

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, Honeywell announced the launch of a new airborne particle analyzer that utilizes Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing. The new airborne particle analyzer helps environmental testing professionals and HVAC service providers to better inform building and homeowners of the type and quantity of particles present in the air.

Compressed air segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising demand for dry and clean compressed air in order to extend lifespan of air compressor systems is driving increasing utilization of air treatment equipment, products, and solutions.

Dust collectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive, manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and pulp & paper industries are increasingly utilizing dust collectors to capture substantial amounts of airborne dust particles and minimize cost and maximize system effectiveness.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-treatment-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global air treatment market on the basis of application, product, technology, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Compressed Air

Exhaust Air

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mist Eliminators

Dust Collectors

Fire and Emergency Exhaust Systems

Smoke Collectors

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Activated Carbon

HEPA Filters

Electrostatic Precipitators

Ionic Filters

UV Filters

Conventional Filters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Air Treatment Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Air Treatment market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Air Treatment market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Air Treatment market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Air Treatment industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Battery Materials Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/battery-materials-market-may-see-big-move-asahi-kasei-corporation-hitachi-chemicals-umicore-posco-and-more

3D Printing Metal Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3d-printing-metals-market-is-expected-to-reach-the-value-of-5159-4-million-usd-by-the-end-of-2027

Liquid Fertilizers Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/liquid-fertilizers-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-3-07-billion-during-2019-2027-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-3-8-during-the-forecast-period

Water Treatment Chemicals Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/water-treatment-chemicals-market-business-status-industry-trends-and-outlook-2021-to-2026

3D Printing Plastic Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3d-printing-plastic-market-to-grow-at-cagr-of-24-3-during-forecast-period-notes-emergen-research-study

Synthetic Rubber Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/synthetic-rubber-market-may-see-big-move-dupont-sabic-sibur-international-exxon-mobil-corporation-and-more

Light Weapons Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/light-weapons-market-report-analysis-share-revenue-growth-rate-with-forecast-overview

Bioplastics Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/bioplastics-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-25-27-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-14-9-by-emergen-research

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.