Morocco Strongly Condemns Al Aqsa Mosque Raid by Israeli Occupation Forces

MOROCCO, April 18 - The Kingdom of Morocco, whose Sovereign HM King Mohammed VI chairs the Al Quds Committee under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, has voiced its strong condemnation and denunciation of the raid conducted by the Israeli occupation forces on the Al Aqsa Mosque, the closing of its gates and the attack on unarmed worshipers in the mosque compound, causing many injuries.

"This blatant aggression and methodical provocation during the holy month of Ramadan against the sanctity of the mosque and its place in the heart of the Islamic Ummah will only fuel feelings of hatred and extremism and destroy the chances of reviving the peace process in the region," the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad said in a statement.

The Kingdom of Morocco calls on the United Nations and the international community to intervene urgently to put an end to these violations and assaults against the defenseless Palestinian people and its sacred values, it added.

Upon instructions from HM King Mohammed VI, the condemnation and denunciation were communicated directly to the head of the Israeli liaison office in Rabat, the statement concluded.

MAP 16 avril 2022