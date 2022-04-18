Morocco Records 36 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, April 18 - Morocco recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 31 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,798,525 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,274,909, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,208,174 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,164,381, while recoveries increased to 1,147,674, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (20), Marrakech-Safi (06), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (04), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (02), the Eastern region (02), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (01) and Fez-Meknes (01).

The total number of deaths rose to 16,063 (case fatality rate 1.4%) with a new case reported in the last 24 hours in the Marrakech-Safi region.

The number of active cases totaled 644, while no severe or critical COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 11 cases.

MAP 17 avril 2022