Thermoelectric Materials Market to Grow at CAGR of 8.0% During Forecast Period, Notes Emergen Research Study
Increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Thermoelectric Materials Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Thermoelectric Materials Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Thermoelectric Materials Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Thermoelectric Materials Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Thermoelectric Materials Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
The thermoelectric materials market is projected to be worth USD 96.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The thermoelectric materials market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency. Automotive exhaust contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), with a typical passenger vehicle accounting for the emission of around 4.6 tons of CO2 annually.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/316
Key companies profiled in the Thermoelectric Materials report include: Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Marlow Industries Inc., Thermonamic Electronics, Tellurex, Ferrotec, EVERREDtronics, Hi-Z, RMT Ltd., KELK, and Crystal Ltd., among others.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/316
Key Highlights From The Report
In May 2020, Laird Thermal Systems introduced an innovative model of high-performance thermoelectric coolers capable of delivering a 10.0% improvement in heat pumping capacity, better temperature differential, and better efficiency compared to regular thermoelectric coolers.
Thermoelectric materials, owing to the large Peltier effect, find widespread usage in power generation and solid-state refrigeration applications.
Silicon Germanium thermoelectric materials have garnered substantial traction for energy harvesting and driving space applications, among others.
Devices made of silicon germanium alloy can operate at temperatures above 1300 degrees Centigrade without undergoing degradation, high oxidation resistance, and low thermal expansion coefficient.
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thermoelectric-materials-market
Emergen Research has segmented the global thermoelectric materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Bismuth Telluride
Lead Telluride
Silicon Germanium
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Industrial
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Healthcare
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
ToC of the report:
Chapter 1: Market overview and scope
Chapter 2: Market outlook
Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic
Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations
Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry
Chapter 7: Regional analysis
Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications
Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends
Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:
Battery Materials Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/battery-materials-market-may-see-big-move-asahi-kasei-corporation-hitachi-chemicals-umicore-posco-and-more
3D Printing Metal Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3d-printing-metals-market-is-expected-to-reach-the-value-of-5159-4-million-usd-by-the-end-of-2027
Liquid Fertilizers Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/liquid-fertilizers-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-3-07-billion-during-2019-2027-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-3-8-during-the-forecast-period
Water Treatment Chemicals Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/water-treatment-chemicals-market-business-status-industry-trends-and-outlook-2021-to-2026
3D Printing Plastic Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3d-printing-plastic-market-to-grow-at-cagr-of-24-3-during-forecast-period-notes-emergen-research-study
Synthetic Rubber Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/synthetic-rubber-market-may-see-big-move-dupont-sabic-sibur-international-exxon-mobil-corporation-and-more
Light Weapons Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/light-weapons-market-report-analysis-share-revenue-growth-rate-with-forecast-overview
Bioplastics Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/bioplastics-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-25-27-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-14-9-by-emergen-research
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn