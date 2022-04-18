Thermoelectric Materials Market to Grow at CAGR of 8.0% During Forecast Period, Notes Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Thermoelectric Materials Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Thermoelectric Materials Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Thermoelectric Materials Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Thermoelectric Materials Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Thermoelectric Materials Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The thermoelectric materials market is projected to be worth USD 96.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The thermoelectric materials market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency. Automotive exhaust contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), with a typical passenger vehicle accounting for the emission of around 4.6 tons of CO2 annually.

Key companies profiled in the Thermoelectric Materials report include: Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Marlow Industries Inc., Thermonamic Electronics, Tellurex, Ferrotec, EVERREDtronics, Hi-Z, RMT Ltd., KELK, and Crystal Ltd., among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Laird Thermal Systems introduced an innovative model of high-performance thermoelectric coolers capable of delivering a 10.0% improvement in heat pumping capacity, better temperature differential, and better efficiency compared to regular thermoelectric coolers.

Thermoelectric materials, owing to the large Peltier effect, find widespread usage in power generation and solid-state refrigeration applications.

Silicon Germanium thermoelectric materials have garnered substantial traction for energy harvesting and driving space applications, among others.

Devices made of silicon germanium alloy can operate at temperatures above 1300 degrees Centigrade without undergoing degradation, high oxidation resistance, and low thermal expansion coefficient.

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermoelectric materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bismuth Telluride

Lead Telluride

Silicon Germanium

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

