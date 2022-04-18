Injectable Drug Delivery Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

The global injectable drug delivery market size reached USD 15.13 Billion in 2021

The latest market evaluation report on the injectable drug delivery market explores how the Injectable Drug Delivery market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.Injectable sterile products segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Improved quality assurance and storability can be attributed to the increased demand for injectable sterile products. Furthermore, injectable sterile products are pathogen-free and thus pose a lower risk of infection, which contributes to segment revenue growth.

Increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases and the introduction of smart wearable injectors are driving injectable drug delivery market revenue growth

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size – USD 15.13 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

Initially, medication was only available in the form of tablets, pills, or capsules; however, medicines are now given via more technologically advanced and intelligent methods. These systems are meant to deliver medications to a specific location, allowing them to be more localized than would be possible through the circulatory system. Advanced injectable devices are preferred by patients who take medications daily over standard injection devices. As a result, growing demand for effective and convenient drug delivery systems gives manufacturers a potential growth opportunity to develop advanced, user-friendly, and effective drug delivery devices.

Some major companies in global market report include Vetter Pharma, Akorn Operating Company LLC, Catalent, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Elcam Medical, Schott, SHL Medical AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Increasing frequency of chronic illnesses and other life-threatening disorders highlights the need for new and effective medications across a wide range of treatment areas. The convenience and accessibility of injectable medications at home, manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies are striving to build effective devices for treating a wide range of disorders. Injectable contraceptives, for example, have been increasingly popular in recent years. This is owing to the excellent potency and ease of use that these injectables provide. These contraceptives do not need to be used every day; they can be used once a month or every three months. As a result of this, injectables' revenues are fast increasing.

Conventional injectables segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021 owing to increased sales of traditional syringes, as a result of increasing prevalence of infectious diseases requiring hospitalization and increasing number of surgeries worldwide. Furthermore, rapid immunization programs have contributed to the segment's growth.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. In the US, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are driving demand for more effective medication delivery systems to improve treatment. As a result, manufacturers and research institutes in the region are developing new products. Furthermore, presence of a strong healthcare sector and online delivery of medical equipment and drugs is expected to contribute to the region's continued market expansion.

In November 2021, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, headquartered in Franklin Lake, New Jersey, US, released the BD Ultrasafe Plus 2.25 ml Passive Needle Guard for pharmaceutical companies to employ in drug-device combo products. The revolutionary design of BD UltraSafe PlusTM 2.25 mL complements biopharmaceutical firms' effective product strategy by allowing patient-controlled injection of complex and high-viscosity drugs.

Emergen Research has segmented global injectable drug delivery market on the basis of device type, product type, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Conventional Injectables

Pre-Filled Syringes

Auto-Injectors

Pen-Injectors

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Freeze-Dried Products

Injectable Sterile Products

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Clinics

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Injectable Drug Delivery market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Injectable Drug Delivery market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

